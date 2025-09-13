Max Verstappen reportedly set to join hands with Ferrari for next NLS race

Max Verstappen is set to compete at Nürburgring later this month, with reports suggesting that the Dutchman will line up in a Ferrari 296 GT3 at the next Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) round. The race is scheduled for September 27, neatly placed between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix on the F1 calendar.

The four-time Formula 1 champion spent his weekend at the Nordschleife, competing in NLS7 to secure his special DMSB Permit Nordschleife license. Without this credential, no driver can enter a GT3 car on the “Green Hell.” That box is now ticked, and the path is clear for Verstappen to drive the Ferrari under the Emil Frey Racing banner (via De Telegraaf).

Max Verstappen in the 1000km race at the Nürburgring. Source: Getty

Max Verstappen began the weekend by obtaining his category B licence on Friday, passing both a theory exam and a driving test. On September 13, he stepped into a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS entered by Verstappen.com Racing in partnership with Red Bull. Sharing the car with 22-year-old Brit Chris Lulham, Verstappen needed to log laps under race conditions to be promoted to the coveted A licence.

Verstappen made his presence felt instantly in qualifying. On a wet Nordschleife, his fastest lap was 10:21.591s, despite the car’s power being restricted to 300 bhp compared to the standard 425 bhp. It put him sixth overall among all Caymans in the field, a strong marker for a driver tackling the 20.8 km circuit competitively for the first time.

"Happy it all went smooth": Max Verstappen reflects after race day at Nordschleife

Max Verstappen (980) during the 1000km race at the Nürburgring in a Porsche Cayman. Source: Getty

Once the green flag dropped for the four-hour race at Nurburgring Nordschleife, Max Verstappen executed two clean stints of seven laps each. He managed traffic across multiple classes, handled pit stops for fuel and tires, and set a personal best lap of 9:01.410 in the damp-drying conditions.

After handing over to Lulham, the pair finished 27th overall after 24 laps, but more importantly, Verstappen completed enough laps to earn the upgrade to an A licence. Speaking afterwards, the Red Bull driver said (via News.Verstappen)

"I’m happy it all went smooth, and I got my DMSB Permit Nordschleife... I’ve gained experience in where the grip is and isn’t and completed a start procedure. It was really good to gain more experience on this circuit.... To contest a 24-hour race here, in a GT3 car, would be amazing."

The Dutchman has already had a taste of Ferrari GT3 machinery, having tested a 296 GT3 with Emil Frey Racing back in May under the pseudonym “Franz Hermann.” With the paperwork now in place, he is expected to join the Swiss team again, this time for an official outing.

Max Verstappen’s next Nürburgring outing comes during a rare window in the Formula 1 calendar. After his Monza win, F1 resumes at Baku on September 21, followed by a weekend off before Singapore on October 5. With that gap, Verstappen has the opportunity to contest the NLS round in Ferrari colors on September 27.

It shows how Max Verstappen's racing passion extends beyond the F1 paddock. The Nordschleife is one of motorsport’s most demanding venues, and the Ferrari 296 GT3 will be a significant step up from the Cayman GT4. As the Formula 1 season reaches its business end, Verstappen is writing a new chapter in endurance racing, with the Nürburgring 24 Hours looming as the long-term target.

