Max Verstappen commends Isack Hadjar after sensational Dutch GP result

Max Verstappen praised Isack Hadjar for delivering a commendable performance at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix in what is still his rookie season. Speaking in the post-race press conference, the Dutchman described the VCARB driver’s podium as both well-deserved and highly meritorious.

Hadjar had started fourth on the grid, directly behind Verstappen in third. In the closing stages, the French-Algerian rookie was lapping faster than the reigning world champion, and when Lando Norris retired with an engine failure, Hadjar was promoted into a podium position. Earlier in the race, he showed composure under sustained pressure from Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

Verstappen labelled the result "fantastic," stressing how difficult it is to achieve such a finish in today’s Formula 1 cars. He added that Hadjar had driven an exceptional race and handled the occasion impressively for a debutant. The pair was seen warmly embracing in Parc Fermé after the race.

Asked about the rookie driver’s podium result, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah, it’s fantastic. Honestly, coming in as a rookie is not easy with these cars. For him to be on the podium here is fully deserved. I think he had a great weekend, but also drove a great race. And of course, also for the team, I think the whole season already they have been on it. And Isack is then finishing the job and that’s just fantastic to see.”

Max Verstappen did not see the benefit in fighting Lando Norris on track

Max Verstappen felt that Lando Norris and McLaren were operating in a different league and simply could not be beaten. The Dutchman admitted that attempting to defend against the Briton when he made his move would have been futile given McLaren’s pace advantage. The Red Bull driver explained there was little point in compromising his own race by holding up Norris, especially as he lacked the confidence to keep the McLaren behind despite having overtaken him at the start.

Asked how confident he was staying ahead of Lando Norris, Max Verstappen said:

“Not at all. But I still wanted to have a bit of fun out there. When I got ahead, I just followed my pace and that meant at one point Lando got ahead again. You could see, I mean, it’s a different league. There’s no point trying to ruin your own race defending really hard or losing two, three laps defending for your life. Unfortunately, there’s no point in that.”

Max Verstappen finished second at his home race following Lando Norris’ retirement. In the Drivers’ Championship, he now sits 70 points behind Norris and 104 points behind leader Oscar Piastri. Red Bull Racing occupies fourth in the Constructors’ standings with 214 points, trailing Mercedes by 34 and Ferrari by 46. Securing second place in the championship remains the ideal target for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

