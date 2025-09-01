Max Verstappen responds to the prospect of teaming up with Isack Hadjar at Red Bull in the future

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave a short but hilarious response to the prospect of being teammates with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar in the future. The French driver surprised everyone with his strong showing at the Dutch Grand Prix on the weekend as he saw off the challenge from the likes of Charles Leclerc and George Russell and came home with a maiden podium.The 20-year-old has arguably been the most impressive rookie of the 2025 season, owing to his consistently impressive performances thus far. He capped off a remarkable evening by sharing a podium with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in Zandvoort.During the post-race press conference for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar were asked about the possibility of being teammates in the future and asked about their feelings about it, to which the Dutch driver said:&quot;Terrible. I’m joking.&quot;Hadjar, too, gave a similarly hilarious response and said:&quot;I don’t want to be next to Max. I don’t like him. That’s it.&quot;In another question in the press conference, the VCARB driver was full of praise for the four-time F1 world champion and said:&quot;Yeah, it feels great. Max is someone I’ve been looking up to since my junior days. The last five years have been outstanding. To share the track, spend most of the race behind him, being within two or three seconds the whole time, and share my first podium with him on his home soil as well, I think it’s pretty cool.&quot;Isack Hadjar has 37 points to his name in the 15 races and three Sprints and sits P10 in the driver's standings.Isack Hadjar reflects on his emotions after claiming the podium at the Dutch GPRacing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar was overjoyed with emotions, securing his first podium in the sport, and stated that he had come a long way from his crash at the Australian Grand Prix in the season opener.As quoted by the aforementioned source, the F1 rookie told the media and said:&quot;After what happened in Australia, in the car, obviously, I thought my life was over, but then you realise it can happen and you bounce back very quickly from that. Then to have a podium without too many miracles and not much going on ahead—no, I didn’t expect it, especially that fast in the season.&quot;Already finishing fourth on pure pace would have been a mighty result. But finishing third, I’m just over the moon.&quot;Isack Hadjar has scored more points from his podium finish in Zandvoort than the second driver at Red Bull has in the entire 2025 season, with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson scoring nine points combined.