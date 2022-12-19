Max Verstappen reveals his 3 toughest weekends of the 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen had a fantastic 2022 F1 season. The Dutch driver won a record 15 out of 22 races and won the driver's championship with four races to spare. Even after such a great season, Verstappen highlighted three of his toughest race weekends of the season and what went wrong.

Verstappen, in an appearance on Viaplay's F1Talks, chose Monaco, Silverstone, and Singapore as his three "worst" weekends this year. He said:

"Monaco, Silverstone… I would go for Singapore. That was just a terrible weekend, everything went wrong."

Verstappen had difficulty qualifying in Monaco after his teammate Sergio Perez brought the session to a premature end due to spinning out in his final run. This meant Verstappen started fourth in a race where overtaking was very difficult.

At Silverstone, the Dutch driver received floor damage early on due to a multi-car crash on the first lap that left a lot of debris on the track. Verstappen pitted for a change of tires after assuming the loss of pace was due to a tire puncture, but it was later revealed to be floor damage. The driver finished seventh and had his championship lead cut down to 34 points.

According to Verstappen, his most difficult race weekend was in Singapore, a race that is notorious for being very hard on drivers. The Dutchman said:

"From the setup of the car on Friday, the issues with running the car, not enough fuel in qualifying and then everything went wrong in the race. Sometimes you just have those weekends. Singapore was a weekend to forget."

Max Verstappen had a poor Singapore GP after a difficult Saturday qualifying meant the 25-year-old had to start from eighth on the grid. After a sudden lack of performance in the car and multiple mistakes by the Dutch driver, he finished seventh.

Max Verstappen feels nothing has changed even after winning two world championships

The Dutch prodigy has won two World Championships in the last two years and his 35 career wins have been spectacular in themselves. However, the young champion does not feel any different. When asked what had changed after winning his second championship, Max Verstappen said:

"In general, not much, only that need to win a championship was gone, because I felt I had achieved all the goals in Formula 1. As I said back then, anything that comes after is a bonus. That probably takes a bit of the pressure off, but don’t confuse that with losing a bit of motivation."

Max Verstappen will look to go for three in a row next season and will aim to break multiple records along the way.

