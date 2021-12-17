"I don't see any reason why to give up" - Max Verstappen on rumors of Lewis Hamilton's retirement

Max Verstappen commented on rumors about Lewis Hamilton leaving the sport after a disappointing end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dutchman believes Hamilton has achieved a lot in the sport so far and should definitely return next year to try and get his eighth title victory.

Despite a tough rivalry on and off track, Max Verstappen has commented on rumors of Lewis Hamilton's retirement before the 2022 season. In an interview at the FIA champions' press conference on Thursday, Verstappen said that he understands Hamilton being upset, but also feels that he should keep fighting for that eighth world title. He said:

"Well I mean of course I can understand that the first few days after a race like that you are not happy. But you should also understand that like I said before, this is racing at the end of the day and these things can happen to you. I think he should just look back at what he has achieved already, that should give him a lot of comfort. It should also be just to drive to keep on going because he is still trying to challenge for the eighth title and he can do that again next year. So I don’t see any reason why to give up and stop now."

Lewis Hamilton received knighthood one year after it was announced

Lewis Hamilton is officially a knight bachelor after the honor was bestowed upon him by the Prince of Wales at a ceremony conducted at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Briton has now joined an elite list of British drivers to have received the honor. He is only the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, after Sirs Jackie Stewart, Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham.

Hamilton is statistically the most successful among them, with seven World Drivers' Championships (WDC), 103 race wins, as many poles and 182 podiums to his name.

In a controversial move, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff decided to give the FIA prize-giving ceremony on Thursday evening a miss, despite the team winning the F1 constructors' title for an eighth consecutive year. The Brackley-based team was instead represented at the event by its chief technical officer James Allison.

Edited by Anurag C