Max Verstappen’s 2 F1 championships and Red Bull rocketship not enough to tempt Charles Leclerc to swap positions with the Dutchman

Any driver on the grid would love to swap positions with Max Verstappen and his Red Bull. But even the RB19 rocketship cannot sway Charles Leclerc's loyalty towards Ferrari.

Leclerc is a Tifosi at his core. He takes pride in racing for the Scuderia and has reiterated multiple times that he would love to win a World Championship with the Italian team.

In a recent interview with la Repubblica, Leclerc was asked if he would swap places with Max Verstappen. The Monegasque driver flatly rejected the opportunity to join Red Bull, outlining his goal to compete with Ferrari and restore the Maranello team's former glory.

Although he acknowledged Red Bull's superiority over Ferrari in terms of car performance, he would prefer to be at Ferrari. He said:

“I would never change with him [Verstappen], in the sense that being a Ferrari driver has always been my dream and becoming world champion with Ferrari is my goal."

He continued:

"I know that right now I don’t have the car to fight with Max, but I have no doubts that my path is right. I’ll look at my career when I stop, but I have no regrets or remorse, I’m happy at Ferrari."

Max Verstappen tops the red-flagged FP3 session at Zandvoort

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped the rain-hit final practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday despite three red-flag stops at Zandvoort.

Expand Tweet

Haas's Kevin Magnussen brought out the first red flag of the session when he spun out, hit the barriers and damaged his left front wheel.

Multiple drivers struggled to keep their cars on track as the track started to become more slippering due to the rain. Charles Leclerc went off the track multiple times during the session and Max Verstappen was trying to keep his Red Bull on track and not touch the barriers.

Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu was having trouble as well and skidded off into the gravel at the last turn, bringing up a second red flag of the session. Liam Lawson, who is replacing Daniel Ricciardo, brought out the third red flag when his AlphaTauri lost it's rear-going through the final corner. The rookie made light contact with the barriers but managed to roll into the pits.