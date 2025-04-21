Max Verstappen's 4-word question to Lando Norris after the driver's horrific crash in the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen enquired about the health of McLaren driver Lando Norris after the latter's horrific crash in the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session. The British driver started the main race on Sunday from P10 after he failed to register a time in qualifying due to his crash in Turn 4 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The five-time F1 race winner was one of the favorites to take the pole position and had been in prime position to top the timing charts. Although Norris quickly informed his team that he was okay after a big crash into the barriers, he was visibly upset by the result.

In the media pen after qualifying, Max Verstappen, who claimed pole position ahead of Oscar Piastri, asked Lando Norris about his health in a four-word question:

“Are you okay? Physically!”

The two F1 drivers went on to share a laugh as well after Norris confirmed he was fine after the incident. The accident had a major bearing on the race result, ultimately as Verstappen finished P2 while the McLaren driver came back through the grid to get P4 just behind Charles Leclerc.

The result also meant that Max Verstappen was just two points behind Lando Norris in the driver's standings in P3, while Oscar Piastri led the pair in P1.

Max Verstappen sheds light on his title fight in the 2025 season

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he and the Austrian team needed to find overall performance to compete consistently against the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the driver's championship this year.

In the post-race press conference, the 27-year-old spoke about the title race and said:

"I think we need to find more overall performance, balance especially, and of course, consistency. We are not good at every track. That's quite clear. Bahrain, we were lacking a lot. Here, for sure, it was a lot better. But like I said, it's also very low deg, and then more cars come alive."

"So we still have work to do, but at least it's a promising result. Overall, it's been a promising weekend, at the end of the day. We really managed to find a good balance or a decent balance, and that's, of course, positive for us," he added.

The Dutchman also spoke about the RB21's improved performance in Jeddah and added:

"I was very positively surprised, to be honest, because on Friday, it was very, very tough. And it didn't matter what I was doing in terms of driving, management, the tyres would just fall off. The car was a lot nicer. Still limitations, but it was much more promising."

Max Verstappen has scored all but two points of Red Bull's entire points total in the 2025 season and helped them fight against the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari.

