Max Verstappen's 5-word response to what he would have done if he were in Oscar Piastri's position in the F1 Italian GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen gave a short reaction to what he would have done if he were in McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's position during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver was asked to swap his P2 position with his championship rival and teammate, Lando Norris, during the final laps of the race after he inherited the position due to the latter's slow stop.The Aussie driver ran the majority of his race in Monza behind Verstappen and Norris, but pitted first after Norris asked the team to pit second. Following his teammate's slow stop, the championship leader came out ahead of his title rival but was instructed to give back the position after the team made a mistake in the pitstop.Max Verstappen, who was ahead on the road, was asked about the McLaren swap in the final laps of the race by Servus TV. The four-time F1 world champion gave a five-word reaction to the scenario if he was in Oscar Piastri's position, saying:“I wouldn’t have done it,&quot;Although he was less straightforward with his response to a similar question asked by Sky Sports during the TV pen, to which he replied:“I’m not going to comment on what they have to do as they run the team how they want to run it, right? Just from my side, I think mistakes happen. Sometimes you can have a slow stop, make a mistake as a driver, an engine can blow up or a failure.&quot;That’s all part of racing. I know it’s between them anyway in the championship so they decide what they do. They have full right to do what they want. That’s all I want to say about it.”Max Verstappen also had a chuckle about the situation on his team radio after being informed of it by his race engineer, GP Lambiase.Max Verstappen reflects on his dominant win in MonzaRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that his race victory at the iconic Monza circuit was better than expected and admitted that he was &quot;flying&quot; on the track on Sunday.In his post-race interview, the 27-year-old analyzed his victory and said:&quot;Yeah, it was a great day for us. Of course, lap one was a bit unlucky, but then after that we were flying. The car was really enjoyable for me. I could manage the pace quite well throughout that first stint and I think we pitted at the right time.&quot;Then with the Hard tyres at the end, you can push a bit more, they’re a bit more resilient. And just a fantastic execution by everyone, by the whole team. I think the whole weekend we were on it. And yeah, it’s super enjoyable to win here.&quot;It was Max Verstappen's third victory of the year and third overall at Monza following his wins in 2022 and 2023.