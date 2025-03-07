Max Verstappen’s $58,000,000 private jet takes off from Red Bull’s Milton Keynes base and proceeds to Italy

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took off from the team's base in Milton Keynes today. The first race of the 2025 season is in Melbourne next week. It has been an intense couple of weeks for the Austrian team as it failed to make the anticipated jump in the winter break.

Ad

Although it was tough to gauge the pecking order at the end of the official pre-season testing in Bahrain last week, the RB21 looked a bit behind its rivals McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari on the track during the three days.

Red Bull Technical Director Pierre Wache also confirmed that it did not have the smoothest test at the Sakhir International Circuit. The world champion constructor and Verstappen have been hard at work to sort out the car's issues before the first race in Australia with the Dutch driver doing simulator work in Milton Keynes. A few hours ago, he boarded his $58 million-worth Dassault Falcon 8X from Salford nearby.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A couple of hours later, the private jet touched down in Lombardy, Italy near Milan, as per its radar.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The reason behind Verstappen's visit to Italy is not known as of yet.

F1 insider comments on Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2025

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has said that Red Bull's RB20 was "not bad" in the hands of Max Verstappen but believed that the team had to make the car better.

On his YouTube channel, Windsor explained the 2024 challenger's troubles:

Ad

"Red Bull doesn't seem to have done anything too radical to the car and it wasn't that far off, just inconsistent in the second half of the year. It was quick, periodically, obviously very good in the wet, but in the hands of Max. But equally, it was not bad in others and hopefully, where it's not bad, it's now much better."

Ad

After looking at the RB21, the F1 insider said:

"You'd imagine it would be knowing Red Bull. It makes the point that they've gone to these different intercoolers because they're cheaper to run or make or whatever. It's part of the budget thing, and they're putting everything they can into the 2026 car and only going to focus on the driver's championship. But, you know, if they're doing that, that's quite clever if they can pull that off."

Red Bull will hope to give Max Verstappen a competitive package for him to win his fifth successive driver's title in the 2025 season and become only the second driver after Michael Schumacher to do so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback