Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen set to make rally racing debut

The father of 2021 world champion Max Verstappen is set to make his career debut in rally racing. On February 26, Jos Verstappen will pilot a Citroen C3 R5 Rally2 car at the Rally of Haspengouw in Belgium.

The Dutchman was the German Formula Three champion in 1993 and raced for Benetton in F1 the very next year. He spent a decade in the sport and switched several teams before parting ways with it after the 2003 season. He now manages his son in F1 and is set to make his rally racing debut alongside driver Kris Botson.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen how it’s going



Took a few days to let what happened last Sunday sink in. Thank you to everyone for all your support and kind messages How it startedhow it’s goingTook a few days to let what happened last Sunday sink in. Thank you to everyone for all your support and kind messages How it started ↔️ how it’s goingTook a few days to let what happened last Sunday sink in. Thank you to everyone for all your support and kind messages 🙏 https://t.co/i2kplMU4NY

As reported by Motorsport, the 49-year-old described his expectations from his return to racing, saying:

“I am really looking forward to it and I have noticed that I really like rallying. Especially because it’s very unpredictable. Of course, I am very driven by nature and I have the support of a top team, but I will have to find my own limits again, together with my navigator.”

He went on to add, saying:

“I want to get it right, but the reason I am stepping into this rally adventure, is that it brings me joy. Rally driving is really done on experience. Gaining this experience, will be the biggest challenge.”

Although he was set to make his debut at Assen's Drenthe Rally in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic did not make it possible. The pair will be entering the DG Sport Competition and Verstappen is certainly open to further rally outings.

Helmut Marko claims Carlos Sainz met Max Verstappen at a "crucial moment"

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen made their respective F1 debuts together at Red Bull sister team Toro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri). Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko recently claimed the two young drivers met at a crucial time. The veteran further insinuated that things could have gone differently for the Spaniard had he not entered the sport with Verstappen in his first year.

As reported by Planet F1, Marko commented on the pairing, saying:

“Sainz was unlucky to meet Verstappen at a crucial moment. We already saw in the first test at Silverstone he was super-fast right away. He was almost at the same level as Verstappen. Almost. But when we had the choice between Verstappen and Sainz, it was clear.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The reigning world champion has been a force to be reckoned with since the day he stepped into the Toro Rosso, while the paddock has just very recently realized the talent and potential of Carlos Sainz. While there is no comparison to be made between the two, it is safe to say that any driver would have struggled to make their debut in the shadows of Max Verstappen.

Edited by Anurag C