Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet captures scenic mirror selfie in white overalls during recent getaway

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet is enjoying her babymoon. She traveled to a scenic place during the weekend and shared a mirror selfie in an all-white outfit on Instagram that captured the natural background.

Piquet, a 36-year-old Brazilian model-turned-influencer, has been dating four-time F1 champion Verstappen for the past four years. Their romance became public when the model attended race weekends as a plus one. Piquet is nine years older than Verstappen.

Before the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen announced that the two are expecting their first child. The couple shared a joint social media post and sent the fans into a frenzy. The model has a daughter named Penelope from her previous relationship with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat who she is raising with Verstappen in Monaco.

Trending

With her pregnancy entering its final stage, Kelly Piquet went on a getaway with Max Verstappen over the weekend in a place surrounded by nature:

Kelly Piquet shares Instagram story [Source: @kellypiquet/Instagram]

Verstappen won his fourth world championship in 2024, extending his unbeaten streak to four years. He recently bought a 33-meter-long yacht named 'Unleash The Lion' for a reported price of $12 million. The couple arrived in Italy to receive the customized ride in person.

Max Verstappen adds a new member to his family

Max Verstappen with girlfriend Kelly Piquet (Image Source: Getty)

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has added a new dog to his growing pet family. Already a dad to three cats, the Dutchman brought home a Dachshund named Nino. He previously had two cats named Jimmy and Sassy, and in 2024, he added another cat, Donatello, to his family.

Verstappen's family is also growing as he awaits the arrival of his first baby. The couple has been dating for a while now, and with the baby on board, speculations over a wedding gained steam. However, the four-time world champion played down the rumors, saying a wedding with Kelly Piquet might happen later as their present focus remains on the baby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback