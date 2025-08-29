Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes a fashion statement in an all-white outfit

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet stunned in an all white outfit, which she shared on her social media. The 36-year-old Brazilian modeling influencer has had a relaxing and enjoyable summer break with the Dutch driver as the pair went on vacation on his yacht &quot;Unleash the lion&quot; with their friends and family.The couple have been dating each other for close to five years and recently became parents for the first time in early May when Piquet gave birth to their daughter, Lily. The newborn also made several appearances on the duo's social media pictures during the summer break; however, they decided to hide her face from the public.On her recent social media post on Instagram, Kelly Piquet further shared a series of pictures from her vacation and donned an all-white outfit with a hat, writing:&quot;Summer lasted like 2 seconds 🌻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPiquet is yet to attend a race in the 2025 season and has dedicated her time to raising Lily while Max Verstappen battles for race wins and podiums on the track. It looks highly unlikely that she would be spotted in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, a race she has attended in each edition since 2021.Max Verstappen reflects on his expectations from his home race this weekendRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that He was pessimistic about his chances of contending for the race victory alongside the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris this weekend, given that the track characteristics of the iconic Zandvoort circuit do not suit the RB21.In his pre-race press conference, the 27-year-old reflected on his home race and said:&quot;I don’t think this is going to be our best track in the remainder of the calendar, but then again, there might be some weather coming in as well. So that always creates a bit of chaos, so we just need to see what happens. I would say, naturally, the more higher-speed corners in a layout should be a bit better for us. The low speed, medium speed is probably a little bit more difficult.&quot;Max Verstappen was also complimentary of the party-like atmosphere in Zandvoort and added:&quot;Definitely brings a smile on my face, when I’m driving or even driving out of the pit box. Seeing that amount of orange is always very special. For sure, it’s not only about the driving – it’s quite a bit of a party going on those three days. They always seem to have a great time, and I think that’s also very important when you come to a Grand Prix.&quot;Max Verstappen would hope to return to the top step of the podium in Zandvoort once again after finishing P2 behind Norris last year, after three consecutive race victories.