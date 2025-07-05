Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet reacts as he secures pole position for the F1 British GP

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet reacted as the Dutchman secured his fourth pole position of the 2025 F1 season at the British GP. The 36-year-old shared a video as she watched her boyfriend get out of the car at Silverstone on the TV from home.
Verstappen claimed his 44th career podium in unexpected fashion at the British GP. The Dutchman has looked to struggle with loads of understeer in his RB21 during FP1 and FP2.
But Red Bull turned this around in qualifying, with the car looking a lot more competitive. Going into qualifying, Verstappen was in the mix, but was far from the favorite for pole position.
But the Dutchman somehow managed to put a lap together right at the end of Q3 to pip out Oscar Piastri by over a tenth of a second.
Kelly Piquet reacted to Max Verstappen securing the pole at Silverstone, while also mentioning the number of pole positions the reigning world champion now has.
"Pole #44 🏁"
Piquet has been supporting Verstappen from home during all races in 2025. The Brazilian, who just had a child with Verstappen in May, has regularly shared videos of herself watching her boyfriend during races this year.
Piquet will surely be watching as Verstappen starts from pole position at Silverstone, looking to win his third race of the ongoing season. The Dutchman has had an up and down season so far, with McLaren assuming the mantle of the quickest car in 2025.
Max Verstappen recalls 2021 British GP crash with Lewis Hamilton after securing pole at Silverstone
Max Verstappen was asked about going around Copse corner at 300 KM/H after he secured pole position at the 2025 British GP. The Dutchman joked about ending up in the wall at the corner again, just like he did after contact with Lewis Hamilton in 2021.
Speaking to Viaplay after the qualifying session at Silverstone, Verstappen explained that a driver only notices how fast they are going around Copse when they collide with the wall on the outside of the corner.
"With such little downforce you went through copse with more than 300 KM/H. How does that feel?," asked the reporter.
"That's very fast, but you only notice that when you're in the wall," replied Verstappen.
"Don't pull it in the wall then!" joked the reporter.
"I've done that already so hopefully not," replied Verstappen.
The Silverstone crash between Verstappen and Hamilton was one of the most controversial moments between the two during their fierce title fight in 2021. Hamilton clipped Verstappen's right rear tire at Copse corner, sending the Dutchman into the wall, as he suffered a 50G crash.