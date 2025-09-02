Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares clicks with father Nelson Piquet and former F1 kingpin Bernie Ecclestone

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shared a picture of her father and former three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., and former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone on her social media. The 36-year-old Brazilian model and influencer is racing royalty as both her father and brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., raced at the pinnacle of the sport, while Verstappen is currently the best driver on the grid.

Ad

The Dutch driver has been dating Piquet for close to five years and welcomed his first child, a daughter named Lily, who was born in early May this year. The pair were recently spotted enjoying their summer break near the sea with their close friends and families.

While Max Verstappen returned to racing action for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, Kelly Piquet accompanied her father to Estoril, where the 73-year-old had a show run in his Brabham BT52, which helped him secure the driver's title in 1983. On her Instagram Story, Piquet shared a picture of her father with former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone alongside the legendary car.

Ad

Trending

Snapshot of Kelly Piquet's Story...Credits-Instagram

While the former three-time F1 world champion displayed his skills in Estoril, Verstappen racked up another podium in front of his home fans in Zandvoort as he finished P2 last weekend.

Ad

Max Verstappen reflects on his honest feelings after his P2 finish in Zandvoort

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was pleased with his P2 finish at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, as the RB21 did not have the same pace as the MCL39 in Zandvoort.

In his post-race press conference, the four-time F1 world champion reflected on his podium finish and said:

Ad

"Yeah. I mean, we take it. Qualifying was good. I hoped for a little bit more today, but quite quickly I realized the pace was not there. It always seems like in the race we just struggle more than over one lap with the tyre behaviour, with the car, and that was very obvious again today. So, I just tried to manage my pace, but that basically meant it was more of a fight with the cars behind me than whatever was happening in front of me."

Ad

The Dutchman also commented on his alternative strategy to the McLaren drivers and added:

"Yeah, that for me felt the best after Friday. So that was planned. And of course, with the Safety Cars, everyone has to box again to take fresh tyres. But yeah, it was all according to plan."

Max Verstappen, though, is out of the championship fight as he now sits 104 points behind leader and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri with nine races and three Sprints remaining in the 2025 season, and could find himself mathematically out of contention in a couple of races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More