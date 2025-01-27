Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet shares maternity clothing she "can't live without" while flaunting baby bump in IG story

Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet flaunted her baby bump while sharing a picture of her maternity outfit on social media. The Brazilian model donned a bump suit to feel relaxed amid the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Verstappen is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Piquet. The couple announced their pregnancy during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. They have been dating for over four years and will embrace parenthood in a few months.

Meanwhile, Kelly is enjoying her third trimester by spending quality time with Verstappen and friends. She went to a getaway during the weekend and shared pictures from her special room surrounded by natural beauty.

Moreover, the model also shared a mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump. She shared details of her maternity outfit via her Instagram.

'Can't live without."

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen spent the Christmas and New Year holidays together. The couple also traveled to Italy to take delivery of a brand-new yacht, 'Unleash the Lion.' The model is likely to deliver the baby soon, marking the beginning of a new phase of their relationship.

Meanwhile, the four-time world champion maintained his silence over marriage plans with Kelly. The couple hasn't made any immediate plans, but Verstappen stated that it will happen in the future.

Moreover, Verstappen will enter 2025 to defend his championship. He won a tight contest in 2024 by beating Lando Norris with a 63-point lead. However, the Dutchman was displeased with the quality of the car. Reliability issues and an overall lack of pace cost Red Bull the Constructors Championship.

Moreover, for the upcoming season, Red Bull's driver lineup will undergo a significant change as rookie Liam Lawson is set to replace Sergio Perez in the second seat.

Max Verstappen opens up on the gender of his unborn baby

Max Verstappen (Image Source: Getty)

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is set to be a father as his girlfriend Kelly Piquet is expecting the couple's first child. While they haven't revealed the baby's gender, the Dutchman stated that he secretly wants to have a boy.

Talking to Alain Prost on French Canal+, Verstappen said, via GP Blog.com:

“Of course, but it’s fine. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. Whenever it’s yours, it’s always special.”

Earlier, the four-time world champion said that he was excited for the baby despite the challenges associated with being a father. Moreover, Max Verstappen credited Kelly Piquet's daughter, Penelope, for necessary training as he called himself a bonus dad.

Overall, the 2025 season will be filled with challenges but the Dutchman is ready to embrace it all. He will be seen in action at the pre-season testing scheduled in Bahrain from February 26-28.

