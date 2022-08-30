"It was a demonstration for everyone"- Max Verstappen's opponents will have a 'hard time brooding' over his win at 2022 F1 Belgian GP

Former F1 driver Timo Glock claims Max Verstappen's opponents will have a 'hard time brooding' over his spectacular win at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. The Dutchman plowed through the field, winning the race despite having started P14.

Verstappen displayed utter dominance in his RB18, finishing the race 17 seconds ahead of Sergio Perez in P2. The world champion is en route to securing his second title in a row, putting him on the same pedestal as two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. Earlier, the 24-year-old won the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP from P10, matching an old record in the sport set by Bruce McLaren in 1960.

Timo Glock commented on Verstappen's epic performance on the German version of Sky Sports, saying:

“It was a demonstration for everyone. They will have a hard time brooding, with Ferrari as their pursuers in first place. All teams have seen the big strides Red Bull is taking and that Max Verstappen was in a league of his own. It was a gala -Imagination, he implemented it very well from the first second. You can only congratulate him on that.”

Max Verstappen claims he is already prepared for 2022 F1 Dutch GP

Max Verstappen has claimed that he is already prepared for the 2022 F1 Dutch GP later this weekend, even before leaving the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The Dutchman will go into his home race 98-points clear of Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings, making him the 2022 championship favorite.

The 24-year-old won the 2021 Dutch GP, pipping Lewis Hamilton with considerable ease. Verstappen started in pole position last year and kept his lead for the entirety of the race, much to the delight of Dutch fans who engulfed the track in orange smoke after the race.

This year, however, the Circuit Zandvoort favors Ferrari's 2022 challenger more than the RB18, making them the hot favorites for the upcoming race. Max Verstappen, however, has already done his homework, it seems. He elaborated on the difference between driving at Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort, saying:

“To be honest, I already prepared Zandvoort. I am of course enjoying today but then I go home and I don’t really think about F1 too much. And then I jump on the plane on Thursday morning, I think, and then I’ll think about Zandvoort, and then I’ll drive Zandvoort and try to do the best I can. But yeah, for the moment, I did all my work already to prepare in the best way possible on the simulator, what we think is right and everything felt quite decent. But again, we put the car on the track on Friday and we’ll find out.”

As things stand, Max Verstappen appears to hold an unassailable lead at the top of the World Drivers' Championship standings and looks destined to claim his second title with races to spare in 2022.

