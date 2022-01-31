Sergio Perez on par with Max Verstappen in race pace, needs to improve qualifying: Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen's quality and racecraft have been matched by Sergio Perez on occasion in 2021 as per Dr. Helmut Marko. He, however, feels the Mexican needs to improve his Saturday performances a bit more to stay in tune with the reigning drivers' world champion.

Marko is a former Austrian racecar driver who is currently an advisor to the Red Bull team. He is also the person guiding Red Bull's junior program that has been responsible for producing multiple F1 drivers in the past.

Speaking during an interview with AutoRevue, Marko praised Perez for not crumbling under the pressure of the 2021 season. He said:

“It’s clear to us that there is currently no driver who can stand up to (Max) Verstappen in qualifying. But then you need someone who won’t break – that has happened with (Sergio) Perez. If you start ninth or 11th, all the qualities he undoubtedly has in the race won’t help you. He’s driven at the same level as Verstappen in x number of races, (but) it just fizzles out by the time you’re through (the field).”

Perez was a vital wingman for Max Verstappen many times during the campaign, especially during the final desert duel in Abu Dhabi. Marko also mentioned that the Mexican was better than Valtteri Bottas at overtaking during the 2021 season. He said:

“That’s the big difference between him and (Valtteri) Bottas, who is a loser when it comes to overtaking. He’s super fast, but he can’t overtake in traffic.”

Sergio Perez's current contract is set to expire at the end of 2022. It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old gets an extension. If not, Red Bull could opt to call up one of their many young drivers waiting in the wings for an F1 promotion.

Max Verstappen pokes fun at Toto Wolff during online esports event

Fresh off his maiden F1 world championship, Max Verstappen found time to aim a cheeky dig at Mercedes boss Toto Wolff during a recent esport event.

The 24-year-old was on the radio wall for his team, Redline, during a race when one of his drivers, Gianni Vecchio, was shunted off the track. Following the incident, Verstappen said:

“So instead of giving up the spot, he drives you out of the way... I’ll report it to Michael Masi.”

Almost instantly another high-pitched voice could be heard in the background saying:

“No Mikey! Nooo!”

The entire incident was caught and shared on social media, producing plenty of laughs and banter amongst fans.

Verstappen is set to return for his title defense with Red Bull in 2022. The Dutchman has already unveiled a new helmet design for the season and also plans to use #1 on his car.

Edited by Anurag C