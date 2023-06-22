Max Verstappen's record-equaling F1 Canadian GP race suit set to be auctioned

The Red Bull F1 team will be auctioning the race suit that the reigning double world champion Max Verstappen wore when he equaled Ayrton Senna's record of 41 wins at the Candian GP.

The Dutch driver claimed his sixth race win of the season and matches the former three-time world champion's record of 41 race wins. Interestingly, the win at the Canadian GP also marked 100 wins for Red Bull as a constructor in the sport. They became the fifth team in the history of the sport to achieve this feat behind Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, and Williams.

In honor of such an achievement, the team auctioned off Verstappen's suit with their charity Wings of Life. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said, as per RacingNews365:

"This suit has a place in the team and Max's history books. 100% of the winning auction bid will go directly towards funding spinal cord injury research."

Wings of Life UK CEO Emma Hind also added:

"Red Bull and Max Verstappen are incredible supports of Wings for Life and this historic worn race suit will help raise vital funds for pioneering research projects that have and will continue to change people's lives."

Max Verstappen comments on Red Bull completing 100 race wins

Max Verstappen commended and congratulated the Austrian team for notching up their 100th race win in Montreal. Following the win, the world champion said:

"Yeah, I mean, I've won 41 of them! But, yeah, we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that! No, honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. We knew that this was the first opportunity, of course, to do so. And I'm happy that's done. We won 100. But again, I hope we win more than 100. So the new target is 200."

Christian Horner was also delighted with the achievement and said:

“It’s a landmark day today and one for our history books, 100 victories for the team, 200 for Adrian, and Max’s 41st putting him up there with Senna. An amazing result for the whole team, not just the people here, but everyone back at the factory who works so hard, ensuring we continue to perform at such a high level."

Horner added:

"I remember our first victory in China in 2009 and being happy that we’d won just one race, and here we are with 99 more. To get a century of victories is an incredible achievement, competing in 100 races is a feat in itself, but winning 27% of all races we have entered is something truly to be proud of,"

It is possible that with Max Verstappen's dominance, Red Bull might achieve 200 race wins sooner than it took to win the first 100.

Poll : 0 votes