Max Verstappen’s sister Victoria dons a light pink bikini in an adorable snap shared with her children

Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen has largely stayed away from the Formula 1 paddock this year, busy with motherhood duties. And she has regularly updated fans about her life on social media.

Earlier on Thursday, August 8, the younger Verstappen sibling shared photos of her three children during a poolside outing in Ibiza on her Instagram stories. Victoria was with her daughter in a light pink bikini set, near the scenic Cala Gració coastline.

Max Verstappen's sister Victoria with her daughter. Source: @victoriaverstappen (via Instagram)

She has embraced a more grounded lifestyle in recent years, focused on raising her two sons, Luka and Lio, along with her one-year-old daughter, Hailey.

While Max Verstappen has gone into the summer break halfway into the 2025 F1 season, Victoria has been mostly away from the public gaze. A one-time karting talent herself, she once won a 100-mile endurance race at the Genk International Karting Circuit in Belgium. But her early flirtation with motorsport never bloomed into a full-time career.

Instead, Victoria gradually shifted gears - from racing to fashion to motherhood. And while she's been seen in the Red Bull garage during a few Grand Prix, she rarely steps into the spotlight.

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, also recently updated fans with a rare post of their infant daughter Lily, born in May 2025. Like Victoria, Kelly has kept her personal life away from excessive media attention, choosing instead to share selectively.

"She had a lot of potential" - Max Verstappen opened up about his sister Victoria's early racing years

Victoria Verstappen, Max Verstappen's sister, before the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Source: Getty

Family has always been a complicated, often competitive dynamic for Max Verstappen. The reigning Formula 1 World Champion, now in his 10th season in the sport, was shaped by a fierce and intense childhood under his father, Jos Verstappen - a former F1 driver himself. But there was another young racer in the family garage, too.

Verstappen's sister Victoria, born in 1999, was almost three years younger than him and once considered a potential racing prospect in her own right. Their mother, Sophie Kumpen, had also been a successful kart racer.

"I think she had a lot of potential," Max said in 2023 (via Race Fans).

The difference, Max explained, wasn't talent, but the drive.

"I think my sister probably had the same amount of talent as I had when I was little, but she just didn't want it enough. She liked it but not enough to, like, fight for it, be fit, be ready," he added

In a rare window into the Verstappen family dynamic, Max added that while Jos focused heavily on his training, he believes his father would've done the same for Victoria, had she shown the same hunger.

Max chased the absolute edge. Victoria opted for something quieter. As the F1 returns for his home race at Zandvoort after the break, he can expect the support of his entire family.

