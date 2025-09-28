Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen celebrates with father Jos, for becoming the Belgian Rally Champion

Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria, celebrated father Jos Verstappen's Belgian Rally title triumph as the Dutchman finished third at the East Belgian Rally to clinch the championship. She was joined at the event by her two sons, who came to show support for their grandfather.
Max's father, Jos, made history on Saturday, as he clinched the Belgian Rally championship at the East Belgian Rally, driving the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 car alongside co-driver Renaud Jamoul. This marks the first rallying title in the 53-year-old's career.
To mark this special occasion, Jos was joined by his daughter Victoria and his grandsons, who were there to celebrate with the former F1 driver after the race. Victoria shared glimpses from the post-race celebrations on her Instagram story on Saturday.
"Super proud!! @josverstappen7 🫶🏽"
Victoria also shared an image of the adorable moment her children greeted their grandfather after he got out of his car.
"Belgian rally champion! ❤️"
Jos' win came just hours after Max Verstappen claimed victory on his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring, alongside teammate Chris Lulham, driving a Ferrari 296 GT3. This means that September 27 will forever be a date to remember for the Verstappen family.
Max Verstappen's debut win at Nordschleife came less than a week after his dominant victory at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver has hence made it three wins in his last three races across categories, as he also won the Italian GP on September 7.
Now, Verstappen has his eyes set on the Singapore GP, as he looks to maintain an outside shot at the 2025 drivers' title. The Dutchman is 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the standings with seven rounds of the season still to go.
Max Verstappen's father Jos reacts after claiming the Belgian Rallying title
Max Verstappen's father, Jos, shared that he was happy after securing the Belgian Rallying title at the East Belgian Rally on Saturday, with one round of the season to spare. He also explained that the rally "wasn't the most interesting" from his perspective.
Speaking after securing his first-ever rally championship, Verstappen said, via RacingNews365:
"We're definitely happy with it! This wasn't the most interesting rally for us, because we made the safe tire choices. At the end, we did have the right tires on the car and things went a bit better, but we really took it easy on the last stage.
"We wanted to win the championship, because that was the most important thing today," he added.
Verstappen also credited his teammate Renaud Jamoul after claiming the title on Saturday, saying that the Belgian co-driver was also "important" in making the achievement possible. He then added that he aims to simply enjoy himself competing in the series, alongside being competitive.