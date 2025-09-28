Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen celebrates with father Jos, for becoming the Belgian Rally Champion

Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria, celebrated father Jos Verstappen's Belgian Rally title triumph as the Dutchman finished third at the East Belgian Rally to clinch the championship. She was joined at the event by her two sons, who came to show support for their grandfather.

Ad

Max's father, Jos, made history on Saturday, as he clinched the Belgian Rally championship at the East Belgian Rally, driving the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 car alongside co-driver Renaud Jamoul. This marks the first rallying title in the 53-year-old's career.

To mark this special occasion, Jos was joined by his daughter Victoria and his grandsons, who were there to celebrate with the former F1 driver after the race. Victoria shared glimpses from the post-race celebrations on her Instagram story on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

"Super proud!! @josverstappen7 🫶🏽🩵"

Screengrab of Victoria Verstappen's Instagram story [via Instagram/@victoriaverstappen]

Victoria also shared an image of the adorable moment her children greeted their grandfather after he got out of his car.

Ad

"Belgian rally champion! ❤️"

Screengrab of Verstappen's Instagram story [via Instagram/@victoriaverstappen]

Jos' win came just hours after Max Verstappen claimed victory on his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring, alongside teammate Chris Lulham, driving a Ferrari 296 GT3. This means that September 27 will forever be a date to remember for the Verstappen family.

Ad

Max Verstappen's debut win at Nordschleife came less than a week after his dominant victory at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver has hence made it three wins in his last three races across categories, as he also won the Italian GP on September 7.

Now, Verstappen has his eyes set on the Singapore GP, as he looks to maintain an outside shot at the 2025 drivers' title. The Dutchman is 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the standings with seven rounds of the season still to go.

Ad

Max Verstappen's father Jos reacts after claiming the Belgian Rallying title

Max Verstappen arriving at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with father Jos Verstappen - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, shared that he was happy after securing the Belgian Rallying title at the East Belgian Rally on Saturday, with one round of the season to spare. He also explained that the rally "wasn't the most interesting" from his perspective.

Ad

Speaking after securing his first-ever rally championship, Verstappen said, via RacingNews365:

"We're definitely happy with it! This wasn't the most interesting rally for us, because we made the safe tire choices. At the end, we did have the right tires on the car and things went a bit better, but we really took it easy on the last stage.

Ad

"We wanted to win the championship, because that was the most important thing today," he added.

Verstappen also credited his teammate Renaud Jamoul after claiming the title on Saturday, saying that the Belgian co-driver was also "important" in making the achievement possible. He then added that he aims to simply enjoy himself competing in the series, alongside being competitive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More