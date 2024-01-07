Max Verstappen’s sponsor explains reason behind not renewing their deal with 3x F1 champion

Max Verstappen's long-term sponsor 'Jumbo' has ended its partnership with the Red Bull driver ahead of the 2024 F1 season. It is part of the company's withdrawal from sports sponsorships.

Dutch brand 'Jumbo' has been sponsoring Verstappen since his early days in F1, when he was racing for Toro Rosso back in 2015. The brand, however, has now withdrawn because of its position in the global market.

Speaking to a Dutch publication De Volkskrant, Ton Van Veen, the chief executive, explained that the brand has "lost its focus."

"In recent years, Jumbo has lost its focus somewhat," PlanetF1 quoted him.

"We have added a number of activities that have not necessarily strengthened the formula. We have also become very active in sports sponsorship."

While sponsoring successful athletes might look like a good deal for the brand, it does not help them in the market. This is solely because Jumbo, as Van Veen explained, is "not even the biggest" company in the Dutch supermarket. So, it does not give them huge profits to spend millions in sponsoring world-class athletes like the F1 world champion.

"But when you look at the successes of athletes and teams, you have to ask yourself if that suits us. Max Verstappen is a World Champion. But we are a Dutch supermarket company, not even the biggest. On the world stage, we don’t have much business.

"That means we no longer put tens of millions into sports sponsorship, but use it to lower prices. That is the essence of Jumbo as it was meant to be."

Max Verstappen losing Jumbo might come as a blow, but he has enough time to tie up with other major brands as he heads into the 2024 F1 season.

Does Max Verstappen's comment on McLaren hint at competition for Red Bull in 2024?

The 2023 season was marvelous for Red Bull and Max Verstappen as they went on to dominate. The latter won his third consecutive F1 world championship while the Milton Keynes team added another constructors' championship to their achievements.

The team won 21 out of the 22 races that were held in the season, missing out only on Singapore as Carlos Sainz clinched his second F1 victory in his Ferrari.

In the same race, McLaren's Lando Norris finished in second place. The latter had improved greatly during the second half of the season, and are expected to be quite strong in 2024, which is what Max Verstappen earlier said.

"The one I think that was most impressive behind us from where they started to where they ended was definitely McLaren," F1 quoted him as saying. "It looks like they might be very strong next year."

Max Verstappen's Red Bull leading Lando Norris' McLaren during the 2023 Qatar Sprint (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

While the RB19 did look unbeatable during the season, they ultimately lost that one race. Furthermore, Charles Leclerc had posed quite some competition to Sergio Perez during the Las Vegas GP. Verstappen had mentioned that the weakness of the RB19 was street circuits, referring to these two races.

It could be seen that Red Bull's rivals had been steadily catching up with their pace, so a little bit of competition might be expected in the 2024 F1 season.

At the same time, however, RBR has been working quite hard on their car, too. It was earlier revealed by their performance engineer Ben Waterhouse that the RB20 has been in the works for the past six months so the team has started to 'think' about the 2025 car.

While this depicts positive development, the 2024 season of Formula 1 might be filled a little more with battles at the top.