Max Verstappen shares hilarious take on fan-favorite ‘du-du-du’ anthem

Max Verstappen has shared his take on his immensely popular &quot;du du du&quot; anthem in the world of Formula 1. He jokingly admitted that at some point, he was going to get post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to constant repetition of the song.The Red Bull drivers' song was originally titled '33 Max Verstappen' and was created by the DJ duo of Carte Blanq in collaboration with Maxx Power.In early 2022, following Verstappen's maiden F1 championship, the song was released on YouTube. However, it only gained popularity after its re-release in 2023, after a few adjustments were made under the Spinning Record banner. Moreover, in the following year, the song was even played by Dimitri Vegas &amp; Like Mike at Tomorrowland.Verstappen fans are known for singing the &quot;du du du&quot; song during race weekends. At last week's Dutch Grand Prix, which happens to be his home race, fans were out in numbers at the Zandvoort race track singing at the top of their voices and creating a special atmosphere.In line with the growing popularity of the song, Verstappen hilariously expressed his views.&quot;I think at one point I'm gonna get PTSD from this song.&quot;In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Verstappen is sitting in P3 in the drivers' standings behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The Dutchman has secured 205 points in comparison to Norris' 275 and Piastri's 309.Max Verstappen had a 'decent Friday' at Italian GPF1 Grand Prix of Italy - Final Practice - Source: GettyThe 2025 F1 extravaganza is in Imola for the Italian Grand Prix, and Max Verstappen had a 'decent' outing in yesterday's FP1 and FP2 sessions at the free-flowing race track. He secured strong times, FP1: 1:20.692, P4; FP2: 1:20.077, P6 in the two sessions.Following his on-track outing, Verstappen came up with an in-depth analysis during the post FP2 interviews, via F1's official website:&quot;Today has been quite decent. Last year for us this was a very difficult weekend and we’ve seemed a lot more competitive today which has been good. I am happier with the car as well. The sessions have been quite tricky, especially with a few people going off and putting gravel on the track.&quot;I think they might move the gravel in Qualifying but it would be tricky in the race as it is not easy as to keep it under control. It’s been quite a decent Friday for us: there is work to do but it is better.&quot;The ongoing Free practice session will be extremely important for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The RB21 has performed decently and could prove to be a real challenger for the top slots in qualifying.