2025 F1 Dutch GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 Dutch GP saw Oscar Piastri win the race, with Max Verstappen coming home in second and Isack Hadjar in third. The race also featured a heartbreak moment for Lando Norris, where the driver saw his Mercedes power unit give up near the end and cause a DNF.

The F1 Dutch GP tends to be a very challenging event in general. It was the same case this time around as well, as there were spells of rain that surprised a lot of people and made things very challenging. In the end, we had the McLaren superstar come out on top and do so brilliantly.

With that being said, how was the F1 Dutch GP race weekend as a whole? Well, let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 Dutch GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 8

A heartbreak for Lando Norris as the car ground to a halt. He was the faster McLaren driver in general, and until Q3, the timing sheets showed that as well. While the DNF hurts, the biggest takeaway from the F1 Dutch GP is that he can't afford to slip up.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 10

A weekend that showed why he would be a deserved champion? Most likely, yes. The turnaround was stunning, and it gave the Australian the best position to start the race. From that point onwards, it was all about managing things, and he did so brilliantly.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 8

Another case of heartbreak. The first overtake on George Russell was good, the second one was arguably better. The F1 Dutch GP was potentially another case of a podium that got away, something that has become a feature of the driver's stint at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 4

The positive is that throughout the F1 Dutch GP, he was closer to Charles Leclerc than he has been in general. The negative was the crash. Something like this can happen to anyone, but an error is an error.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 10

The best that Max Verstappen could do in the F1 Dutch GP was have as much of a daredevil approach as he could and be the best of the rest behind McLaren. He got that done.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 6.5

Yuki Tsunoda finally got a few points on the board. The driver was closer to Max Verstappen in general this weekend, and he would be hoping to get a better result in the upcoming races.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 7.5

By his own admission, a scruffy race. It's not often that you see George Russell losing out in close wheel-to-wheel battles, even though it happened twice with him. He'd take the P4 from the F1 Dutch GP, but it was probably a bit of a bonus for the Brit.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 3

That incident with Charles Leclerc was a disaster, but Kimi Antonelli is slowly starting to show some pace now. He's not too far behind George Russell, and Mercedes needs to back him to see how he does.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 7

The F1 Dutch GP might go down as an opportunity lost for Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard was frustrated throughout the race, and to an extent, it's understandable as he kept getting unlucky with the safety car. A better result was definitely on the cards, but it just never materialized.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 6.5

That's a decent performance from Lance Stroll to make his way through the field. Overall, though, it was a bit of a disappointing weekend for the Canadian, where he had just too many crashes. The P7 finish, however, does seem very impressive.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 7

Gasly did what he could with the Alpine under him. It was a decent weekend overall for the driver as he almost scored points.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 6.5

A stronger weekend in general for Franco Colapinto. He was closer to Pierre throughout the weekend and just missed out on points.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 7.5

A mediocre qualifying, where he messed up his final lap was followed by a decent race for Esteban Ocon. He was a tad unlucky with the safety car timing, as it came out a few laps after he pitted and compromised him. If not for that, he would have finished ahead of his teammate.

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 7

One of the more standout races for Ollie Bearman as he made his way through the field from pit lane to P6. The Haas driver did get a tad lucky with the safety car timing, but other than that, this was an impressive drive for him.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 5

The collision with Carlos Sainz hurt Lawson's race, as he was destined for a strong points haul. The unfortunate reality for the driver continues to be the fact that the driver who made the most of the opportunity was his teammate.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 10

A superstar is born at the F1 Dutch GP. That was a brilliant overall performance from Isack Hadjar, and he will remember this podium for a long time.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 8

Another P5 for Alex Albon, who has been a complete superstar for Williams this year. Unlike his teammate, the Thai driver kept his nose clean throughout the F1 Dutch GP and brought the car home.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 7

Carlos Sainz was angry after the collision with Liam Lawson. Well, when he was told he was given a 10-second penalty, he was furious. It was another case of the driver not making the most of what he had on the table, somethin