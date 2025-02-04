Max Verstappen shares post with $60M worth Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was recently spotted hanging out with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. The Dutch driver is currently gearing up for the start of the 2025 season whilst enjoying the winter break away from the track.

The 27-year-old has been off the radar ever since he won the title last year and finished P6 in the season-finale in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen's fans have primarily received updates about his personal life from his Twitch streams as he prepares to become a father for the first time in early 2025.

However, recently, Verstappen took to Instagram to share an image with Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who has a net worth of $60m as per Forbes. In the caption, the Red Bull driver posted the Dutch and Norwegian flags and a handshake emoji in the middle.

Max Verstappen expresses his love for PSV Eindhoven

The photo of Man City forward Erling Haaland with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen surprised many, given that Verstappen is an ardent supporter of PSV Eindhoven and has supported the Eredivisie club since he was young.

Speaking with Formule1, the four-time F1 world champion detailed the love affair between him and the club and said:

“That started with my father when he was sponsored by Philips. At that time he was regularly invited to PSV matches and sometimes I accompanied him. Gradually a certain bond grows, a click, and you can also associate yourself with that club."

"PSV emotionally suits me better than, say, Ajax. The Amsterdam mentality is different from the Eindhoven warmth. And Limburg is of course also closer to Brabant, in terms of distance, but also in terms of mentality," added Verstappen.

Verstappen also likes to stay on top of football-related news as evidenced by him having prior knowledge of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joining the Red Bull brand as the Head of the Global Soccer division. He mentioned this to Sky Sports in Austin last year.

"I knew for a long time already that they were talking and that it was close to being signed. I think it's great. Red Bull are investing a lot in, also in football. With the teams they have already, there's a lot of talent which has come through already. With someone like Jurgen in charge from the top, he has a lot of experience and has managed a lot of clubs. It's great for the organisation," he said.

Max Verstappen has also previously been spotted hanging out with Liverpool captain and fellow Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk on several occasions despite publicly claiming that he supports the iconic Manchester United in the English Premier League.

