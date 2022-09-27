"I don't think it will be a problem"- Max Verstappen unconcerned about Red Bull car's overweight issues at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Max Verstappen is unconcerned by his car's overweight issues at the 2022 Singapore GP. The world champion struggled with understeer in Monaco - a track similar to the Marina Bay Circuit. At the Monaco GP this season, he finished third on the grid after being out-qualified and outperformed by teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen could clinch his second world title in the upcoming race in Singapore if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points or more. But the issue of the overweight car leading to understeer was looming over his chances of securing the championship in Singapore.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 How can Max Verstappen win the World Championship in Singapore this weekend? 🤔 How can Max Verstappen win the World Championship in Singapore this weekend? 🤔👇 https://t.co/uynoKE5mFZ

This time, however, the Red Bull driver is not worried about his car's weight-related issues around the street circuit. He claimed that the right setup could help his team in Singapore.

Max Verstappen told the media:

"[Monaco] was just the wrong place for the car to be overweight. That's why we're just understeering and where a lot more prone to front-locking, but I don't think it will be a problem in Singapore. But maybe we encounter different kinds of things. We haven't been there in a while and it's normally quite a bumpy track. We just need to work on the setup, see how these cars react to the bumps, and try to go as fast as possible."

Max Verstappen's father hopes his son will win the title in Singapore

Jos Verstappen wants his son to wrap up the championship as soon as possible. He himself is a former F1 driver, having raced for seven different teams over eight seasons from 1994 to 2003. He was the first Dutch driver to score a podium, placing third at the 1994 F1 Hungarian GP. However, Max Verstappen is by far the most successful Dutch driver to ever appear in the sport, having won the 2021 world championship.

Speaking at the Hellendoorn Rally, Jos complimented his son for a brilliant season. He wishes that Max would win the championship in Singapore itself. Jos said,

"Everyone is ready for the title, but it remains exciting. I really want to be there for every match, just in case it happens. I will definitely go to Singapore and depending on what it looks like afterwards I will fly with Max to Japan. Of course Max has a lot of points ahead, but the only important thing is that he becomes champion."

However, Ferrari is more likely to suit the bumpy street circuit in Singapore, making them the favorites for this weekend's race. But as we have learned over the past two seasons, it is never a good idea to count Max Verstappen out of contention no matter the circumstances.

