McLaren CEO Zak Brown questioned Max Verstappen's future with Red Bull, saying the Dutchman was likely to join Mercedes next year. However, Red Bull commercial chief Mark Gallagher believed that Brown's real intentions were to destabilize the Milton Keynes-based squad by spreading false rumors.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, has a long-term contract with Red Bull until 2028. However, since last year, speculations around his future have consistently made headlines.

According to rumors, the Dutchman was taken aback by Red Bull's dip in performance since they lost the Constructors championship to McLaren last year. This season as well, his team is lagging behind the Papaya team in terms of the car's performance.

Moreover, McLaren CEO Zak Brown made a big claim, stating Verstappen would most likely switch to Mercedes in the 2026 season. He added that the team has had a history of cracking new regulations, meaning the Silver Arrows could be more competitive in 2026.

However, Red Bull commercial chief Mark Gallagher has accused Brown of purposely spreading the rumors about Max Verstappen's future to destabilize the energy drink-based team. Talking to Mirror Sport, he said:

"I don't know the basis of how any team principal can comment on another team's driver or contract because the only people who know what is in Max's contract with Red Bull are Max and Red Bull. McLaren don't know it, Mercedes don't know it.

"I think it's always worth taking a step back and asking why Zak Brown, who I have a lot of respect for, would say something like that. Is it to destabilize his biggest rival?. Max is the guy most likely to upset McLaren's plans this year, so of course Zak wants to stir things."

McLaren, the defending Constructors champions, are dominating the 2025 season with two back-to-back wins in Australia and China.

Helmut Marko responds to speculations about Max Verstappen's future

Helmut Marko [L] with Max Verstappen [R] - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Since Red Bull has fallen short of expectations this year, rumors around Max Verstappen's future with his team are raging like wildfire. Zak Brown's comment on his potential switch to Mercedes has only added fuel to that fire.

Amid this, Red Bull senior advisor and Verstappen's close aide, Helmut Marko, had addressed the speculations. Talking to ServusTV, he expressed concern and said:

"Max wants a car that can always win. There are always performance clauses, and if we cannot deliver that, it will be difficult [to retain Verstappen]."

Red Bull's 2025 season challenger, RB21, hasn't been up to the mark compared to rivals. While Max Verstappen has finished in the top five (P2 in Australia and P4 in China) in two races, his teammate Liam Lawson is yet to contribute. He crashed in Australia and crossed the checkered flag at P15 in China.

While Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Pierre Gasly got disqualified after the race, Lawson moved up three places (P12). Yet, he ended the weekend without any points.

