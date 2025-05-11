McLaren boss addresses “ending in tears” scenario between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren boss Zak Brown has commented on the rivalry and title fight that is brewing between his team's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Brown addressed the topic of teammates fighting for the drivers' championship and highlighted how it hasn't gone well in the sport's history.

After winning the constructors' title in 2024, the Papaya team has dominated this season so far. The team leads the constructors' standings this year and has gained a big advantage early into the season, leading by more than a hundred points. Both McLaren drivers are also ranked one and two in the drivers' championship, with Piastri leading the charge presently.

Brown expressed that he is prepared for his team to experience it this year.

"What's never really been done before, that I can remember, is two drivers competing for the World Championship in the same team and then not ending in tears, that's the reality," Zak Brown said on The Deal podcast by Bloomberg.

The McLaren drivers appear to be the top contenders for the title this year, looking at the current form.

After an excellent one-two finish at the Miami Grand Prix, McLaren would expect another strong performance, maximizing their lead at Imola after a break this weekend.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground" - McLaren boss on team's dominant run

McLaren's dominant season so far this season has resulted in higher expectations and pressure for the team. Other teams and drivers have already started making statements regarding their future run in this season.

Zak Brown spoke about how he wants the team to conduct themselves when they are no longer at the top of the charts.

"Right now, we are on the top, but I don't want us to act too much differently. Now, I hope when we are not on top, we are just second or third, not ninth. I also don't ever want to, like with our partners, be like, we are the hottest team in F1 right now, and we are going to charge a premium, because when we are not at the hottest team, they are going to go."

"So, I want to be consistent, I don't want us to change our personality, and have some humility about what we are doing, and keep our feet on the ground. It wasn't that long ago that we were ninth in the championship," Zak Brown said on the same podcast.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

The team's boss, Zak Brown, also emphasized the need to stay humble and not fly too high because it does not take a lot of time to go from the top to the bottom. Around the 2010 season, the team was a regular front-runner, but within five years, the team stood ninth in the constructors' championship.

McLaren currently leads the championship with 246 points to its name. The team in second, Mercedes, has secured 141 points.

