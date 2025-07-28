McLaren boss addresses key F1 topic involving Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris continue to dominate the 2025 F1 season as the duo battles for the Driver's championship. The battle between the duo has led to multiple close moments, including the collision between the two at the 2025 Canadian GP. Amid this, Andrea Stella was questioned about picking a No.1 driver as the McLaren Boss addressed the same.

Ad

Two top drivers at a dominant F1 team fighting for the Driver's title hasn't usually ended well in the history of the sport. McLaren has had both its drivers competing for the title in the past, with Lewis Hamilton vs Fernando Alonso in 2007 and Alain Prost vs Ayrton Senna in the late 80s being great examples of the same. The Woking outfit now has a similar situation at their hands with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in contention for the title.

Ad

Trending

Norris reduced the gap to Piastri in the championship to 8 points after his win at the British GP. However, the Australian driver was able to extend his lead to 16 points after the weekend at Spa Francorchamps as he won the race.

Things have been relatively respectable between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri this season, except for the Canadian GP moment, for which the Briton apologized instantly and took the full blame. However, as we enter the second half of the season, things will only get more competitive for the two.

Ad

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella was questioned after the Belgian GP whether it would be more comfortable for the team to appoint a No.1 driver instead of its two drivers going head to head for the title. The Papaya boss replied,

Ad

“If I wanted to feel comfortable, then I wouldn't be doing the right job. I'm not interested in feeling comfortable. I'm interested in putting McLaren in the best possible position to succeed, which means competing for the Constructors' Championship and, if possible, making sure that the Drivers' Championship is a matter between the two McLaren team drivers.”

Ad

“Even though this doesn't make my life or Zak's easier, we're also racing in a certain, open way, which gives our drivers the opportunity to express their talent, their aspirations, their qualities, and their constant development. That's why we're here,” added Stella.

Max Verstappen, despite mathematically being in the championship fight, won't likely be contending for the same, as all teams will be shifting focus to the 2026 car, and the current iteration of the RB21 is inferior to the MCL39.

Ad

“Oscar deserved it”: Lando Norris reflects on losing the Belgian GP despite starting on pole position

The 2025 Belgian GP start was delayed by over an hour, and it was a rolling start under damp conditions. Oscar Piastri got a better exit than Lando Norris out of Turn 1 and carried all that extra momentum up Eau Rouge and Raidillon. This, in combination with the slipstream from Norris' car, gave Piastri enough speed to pass his teammate on the Kemmel Straight on Lap 1.

Ad

From then on, Piastri comfortably led and won the race, with Norris failing to chase down the Australian. Reflecting on the start, the Briton said,

“Oscar just did a good job, nothing more to say. He committed a bit more through Eau Rouge and had the slipstream and got the run. Nothing to complain of. He did a better job in the beginning and that was it, nothing more I could do after that point. I would love to be on top but Oscar deserved it today.”

The Hungarian GP at Budapest is the next race, and it has been a happy hunting ground for Lando Norris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More