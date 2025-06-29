McLaren boss deems Lando Norris’ win “a perfect conclusion” to Austrian GP

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has deemed Lando Norris' race victory a fitting conclusion to the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix weekend. The Woking-based team boss was full of high praise for his side following the conclusion of the Spielberg event on Sunday, June 29.

The Grand Prix, which had kicked off with Norris on pole position and Oscar Piastri starting on the second row, would finish with both papaya-colored team drivers securing first and second place on the podium. The seemingly dominant and largely controlled outing from Norris appeared to please Andrea Stella, who opted to sing the praises of his team following the race.

Reflecting on the Spielberg event after the conclusion of the race, the 54-year-old, quoted via Formula 1's official website, stated:

“A perfect conclusion to a very competitive weekend, and a nice way to bounce back after a tough week in Canada. It’s been made possible by great work from the trackside team, and also a wonderful effort from everyone at the factory to deliver an upgrade that has made the MCL39 a faster car.”

Indeed, the McLaren MCL39 machinery appeared largely in a league of its own throughout the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, particularly in the hands of Lando Norris. The British driver, despite missing the first free practice session of the weekend, topped every other session in which he participated. Norris capped what could be dubbed a perfect weekend with a race victory, successfully fending off pressure from Piastri during the early and late stints of the race.

McLaren boss speaks on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri battle

Andrea Stella also weighed in on the intense on-track battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the Austrian Grand Prix event at the Red Bull Ring. The McLaren duo were locked in a close and competitive fight during most of the first 21 laps of the race.

The Italian motorsports executive expressed his satisfaction with the way both drivers handled the situation, despite being locked in a championship battle. Stella also stressed the professionalism and maturity on display between Norris and Piastri. He said (via Formula 1's official website):

“The racing was great today between Lando and Oscar: fair, robust in a couple of moments, but with mutual respect. This is exactly what we want to see between our drivers. Lando drove a perfect weekend with a dominant pole position, which he managed to convert into his third victory of the season."

"Oscar made a position at the start, overtaking Charles Leclerc, and then stayed right on Lando’s gearbox for the first stint and very close until the end of the race,” Stella added.

The race victory for Lando Norris saw him cut down the advantage of Piastri atop the Drivers' Championship to 15 points. The pair, who had previously clashed during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, will now aim to renew another instalment of their title fight when Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix next weekend.

