McLaren boss reacts to the Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri double DNF 

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri retired on Lap 1 at the 2025 US GP Sprint race after colliding with each other in a four-car Turn 1 accident. McLaren CEO Zak Brown came out and reacted to the double DNF, pointing his finger at Nico Hulkenberg.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualified P2 and P3 for the US GP Sprint race, respectively. The Australian got a better start off the line, and momentarily passed his teammate before Norris dived down the inside into Turn 1. However, the Briton went deeper into the corner, and Piastri tried to cut back his teammate.

Unfortunately for Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso, who started P4 and P6, were having their own battle near the apex of Turn 1, and the cutback from the Australian resulted in him slamming into the Sauber, which had the Aston Martin on his inside.

After crashing into Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, McLaren was sent airborne momentarily before colliding with his teammate, Lando Norris, on the outside. The crash resulted in the two McLarens and Fernando Alonso retiring from the race, with Nico Hulkenberg suffering front wing damage.

McLaren Boss Zak Brown came out and reacted to the crash as he said,

“Yeah, that was terrible. Neither of our drivers to blame there, some amateur hour driving from some drivers up there at the front, wiped [out] our two guys.” (via The Race)

When questioned if the amateur driver comments were referring to Hulkenberg, Zak Brown added,

“Err, I want to see the replay again, but clearly Nico drove into Oscar and he had no business being where he was, went into his left rear tire.”

No further action was taken by the race stewards for the Turn 1 incident as it was considered a racing incident.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's comments about the Lap 1 DNF at the US GP

F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint - Source: Getty

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crashed out on the first lap, whereas their championship rival, Max Verstappen, went on to win the Sprint race and gained an eight-point advantage on the McLaren duo. Neither Norris nor Piastri blames the other for the crash.

“No idea, I just got unlucky. What else could I do. I got taken out so not what more could I have done,” said Lando Norris

“I've not seen the incident from the TV cameras but I had a pretty good start, tried to cut back and got hit. Not a good start to the day,” said Oscar Piastri about the crash

The McLaren garage will be a busy place with the mechanics having to repair both the cars with the qualifying just three hours away.

