McLaren boss reacts to Oscar Piastri's hair-raising moment in battle with Lando Norris for the F1 Hungarian GP win

McLaren boss Andrea Stella put down the hair-raising moment between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the Hungarian GP to two drivers just giving their all in the race. The last race before the summer break came down to the two drivers being separated by just seven-tenths of a second.

Ad

The race began with Oscar Piastri trying to chase down Charles Leclerc while Lando Norris was in P4, trying to overtake George Russell after a bad start. With the Australian getting boxed behind the Monegasque driver, the team decided to trigger a two-stopper.

Oscar Piastri would pit early, and Charles Leclerc would do the same to cover the McLaren driver. Lando Norris, on the other hand, went on the alternative strategy, where he went for a single stopper.

Ad

Trending

With the two McLaren drivers using divergent strategies, it was always going to come down to a point where Oscar Piastri would have to overtake Lando Norris on the track. After the Australian's second pit stop and after jumping the hobbling Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, Piastri set out to chase his teammate.

The Australian caught up with his McLaren teammate with only a few laps left, and on the second-to-last lap, he went for an audacious lunge that saw him lock up his tires and almost crash into Lando Norris.

Ad

Talking about the moment to the media, including Sportskeeda, McLaren boss Andrea Stella wasn't too bothered by the move. He said,

"When you have two great drivers like Lando and Oscar who race for a victory Formula 1 grand prix and race for the drivers' championship, it's always going to be very close. But that was firm racing. It was fair racing. At the same time, it was definitely within our principles."

Ad

He added,

"We had a bit of a lock-up with Oscar. But, at the same time, Lando left some space because he knew that Oscar would have been on the limit of braking."

Oscar Piastri's painful experience of losing to his McLaren teammate

Oscar Piastri was gutted after the race, as he had the edge throughout the key moments except the last one, where Lando Norris edged him in the end. Looking back at the race, the Australian felt that the race was quite fun but was a bit painful because of the loss. He said,

Ad

“You know, whenever you lose a race by such a little amount, it’s obviously a bit painful, but I mean, I’m sure it was entertaining from the outside. It was entertaining from the inside as well. So, you know, pretty fun race, all things considered."

The gap between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris has now shrunk to only 9 points in the championship. It would be interesting to see how the intensity changes when we get back to racing after the summer break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More