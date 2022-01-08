McLaren boss reveals predictions for F1 2022 season

McLaren F1 team CEO Zak Brown believes there will be at least three to four cars competing for the championship in the 2022 F1 season. The Woking-based team head revealed it's highly unlikely to see a one-team dominance for the upcoming season.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network, the McLaren F1 team boss said:

“My hopes are that we go into Abu Dhabi next year with three or four cars who can compete for the championship, I think that's the ultimate goal. I'd be very surprised if next year was a boring campaign with the new cars. I think you'll get some winners and losers and some surprises.”

Brown believes the 2022 F1 season could be a mixed bag of results, and there could be a a potential three or four teams fighting for the title. McLaren boss' predictions are similar to those made by Mercedes driver George Russell recently.

McLaren @McLarenF1 🧡 “2022 is going to be a good year. We really want to put on a good show for the fans.” - @LandoNorris “2022 is going to be a good year. We really want to put on a good show for the fans.” - @LandoNorris 👌🧡 https://t.co/AjMcs0tczo

Skeptical of one team's dominance in the sport in 2022, the McLaren CEO said:

“I'd be surprised if there was dominance.You could get a team who is maybe dominant for a small period of time like Brawn was when they figured out something in 2009.”

In 2009, Brawn GP dominated the season when they produced a car concept with a double diffuser. They sealed the title towards the end based on the one silver lining. According to Brown, apart from a scenario like that it is highly unlikely to see a Red Bull and Mercedes fight without other players in the mix.

Will McLaren return to their former glory in 2022?

The Woking-based team has always been known to produce a chassis concept as versatile as Red Bull or Ferrari. However, with 2021 being their first year with Mercedes engines, the team had a lot of teething issues with their car. If they did not have bad luck in the final rounds of the race, they would have sealed third place in the standings.

As McLaren CEO Zak Brown mentioned, the 2022 F1 season is predicted to be a mixed bag, and highly unpredictable. The new cars and regulations could create room for a team like McLaren to surge to the top if they develop their car package well throughout the season. With a competitive driver lineup and an efficient car package, the 2022 season could be their year of fighting at the front.

