McLaren boss sheds light on "repurcussions" that Lando Norris would face for his Singapore GP incident with Oscar Piastri

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has confirmed that Lando Norris will face internal repercussions for his opening-lap clash with Oscar Piastri at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s race at the Circuit of The Americas, Brown said the outcome was “sporting” in nature but stressed that both drivers understood the situation and were ready to move forward.McLaren clinched back-to-back Constructors’ Championships at the Singapore Grand Prix. But before the celebrations, Norris made contact with his teammate in Turn 3 on the opening lap, forcing Piastri off track. The Australian’s frustration was evident on team radio as he asked, “So, are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way?”McLaren labeled the clash a racing incident, citing Verstappen’s involvement, but internally, the situation required addressing. Piastri and Norris later met with team management to review the opening lap. Lando Norris took responsibility, calling it a small but costly mistake that could have jeopardized both their races.“Things are reviewed, and there are and will be repercussions for me until the end of the season,” Norris admitted at Austin. “It’s not like I’ve got away with anything, but it was also an incident that, let’s say, was small and there was potential to try and avoid it. It’s something I never want to repeat because I put just as much risk on my own championship as I do on whoever I’m racing against.”Oscar Piastri confirmed the discussion had been productive, saying his teammate had “taken responsibility” and that “what happened in Singapore is not how we want to go racing as a team.” He added:“Ultimately we’ve got to race against nine other teams as well, and we don’t want to give away anything that could give them an advantage.”Addressing the matter directly, Zak Brown clarified the nature of the team’s response during an interview with Sky Sports (via F1).“We don’t want our cars touching, so a little bit of a sporting repercussion there but we move forward,” Brown said. “It is marginal, it is consistent with what happened - which was a racing incident. Very marginal, probably won’t be noticed (by the fans). Lando and Oscar know what it is, which is what’s most important.”This is not the first time McLaren’s “let them race” policy has been questioned this year. The team’s handling of intra-garage fairness has been tested on multiple occasions. At Monza, Piastri was ordered to yield position to Norris after a pit stop delay, the reverse of a call made earlier in the season at Hungary.In Canada, the pair made contact when Lando Norris clipped Oscar Piastri’s rear wing, ending his own race. Even in Australia, Piastri was told not to overtake Norris until clearing lapped traffic, losing valuable time once the window closed.Team principal Andrea Stella has generally favored limited interference, insisting on allowing both drivers to race freely. But repeated near misses have forced moments of intervention.With Piastri leading the standings by 22 points over Lando Norris and Verstappen, another 41 points adrift, McLaren’s decision to impose any penalty is an attempt to keep both sides aligned heading into the final stretch of the season. Reports suggest the “repercussions” could relate to qualifying order or session strategy, though neither driver nor management has confirmed details.Lando Norris leads FP1 at COTA as McLaren look to move past Singapore tensionLando Norris (4) McLaren MCL39 at Circuit of The Americas. Source: GettyOn Friday, Lando Norris topped the timesheets in the first and only practice session of the United States Grand Prix weekend, setting the tone for McLaren’s rebound. The Briton clocked a 1:33.294 lap, edging out Haas’ Nico Hülkenberg by 0.255 seconds and Oscar Piastri by 0.279.The only practice session of the weekend saw most teams run in the C1 hard compound ahead of Sprint Qualifying later in the day. A red flag was brought out with around 40 minutes left for debris at Turn 19 due to debris from Lance Stroll's Aston Martin. Lewis Hamilton, who initially led the timing charts in his Ferrari with a 1:34.857, eventually slipped to eighth.Lando Norris appeared confident, consistently quicker through the high-speed final sector, while Piastri recovered from a scruffy first lap to finish among the top three. Both McLaren drivers will now turn their focus on Sprint Qualifying, scheduled for 4:30 PM ET.The cars will enter parc fermé conditions once qualifying begins.