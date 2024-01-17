McLaren boss Zak Brown makes bold claim about the Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri driver lineup

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently claimed that the Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri driver lineup is the best on the grid. The two drivers will drive alongside each other for the second season in 2024, as the team is now trying to properly settle themselves among the top teams and challenge Red Bull for the title.

Speaking to Sky Sports about both drivers after revealing the 2024 F1 car livery, Zak Brown said that one of the building blocks that helps any team win a World Championship is having an excellent driver lineup.

Furthermore, he claimed that his team has the best lineup on the entire grid as of now. This was quite a bold claim since there are many other top teams with excellent drivers in each of them.

"You got to have the building blocks; you need world's two greatest Grand Prix drivers [to win championships]. I think we've got the best driver lineup in Formula 1. We do have a little bit more runway with both," Brown said.

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri struggled quite a lot at the start of 2023, but bounced back after McLaren brought a major upgrade to their car in Austria. Both Norris and Piastri were able to collect decent points and a few podium finishes in the second half of the season.

Lando Norris secured sixth place, while Oscar Piastri ended up in ninth place in the 2023 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri on strong relationship with Lando Norris to push McLaren forward

Oscar Piastri feels it is important to have a collaborative relationship with his teammate Lando Norris in order to push McLaren forward and challenge Red Bull for the World Championship.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Aussie said:

"The relationship is still the same. Of course, we're not winning [titles] at the moment. We're a lot closer than we were but we still need to find that bit more to challenge and to beat Red Bull. So, it's still very important for us to work together and help the team develop the car."

"The team back at MTC and the engineers here are all doing their best to try and help things. In terms of data and stuff like that, it's all completely open. There are no barriers or anything and that won't change. We just need to make sure that our racing is respectful. But apart from that, it's all good," Piastri added.

The new McLaren driver was brilliant in his rookie season, as he scored 97 points, which was close to beating Lewis Hamilton's record points finish in his rookie season.