McLaren boss Zak Brown pays tribute to F1 legend Ayrton Senna

McLaren Boss, Zak Brown, paid tribute to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna on his death anniversary via X. Senna was McLaren's most revered driver and won three World Championships for them. The driver drove for the team for six astonishing years and claimed 35 of his 41 Grand Prix victories with the McLaren team.

Brown will accompany the McLaren team to the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend, where they lead the Constructors' standings going into the race with their drivers ranked one and two in the Drivers' championship. On X, he called Senna the "Best of the best" while replying to a post in memory of the legendary driver.

The McLaren company named its most powerful road car, the McLaren Senna, to honor the legendary driver and one of motorsport's biggest icons. Senna moved to Williams for the 1994 season, replacing Alain Prost and partnering with Damon Hill.

Ayrton Senna in his Marlboro McLaren at the Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

Senna breathed his last in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola. He died as a result of an accident while leading the race, driving the Williams FW 16 car. Today marks 31 years since the tragic incident.

Collision between the McLaren driver 'inevitable,' says CEO Zak Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown felt that it was inevitable for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to avoid a collision going into the season, as both push to win the Drivers' championship.

Lando Norris and OScar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Practice - Source: Getty

Piastri leads the championship with 10 points ahead of his teammate, Norris. The duo will be back in action over the weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, where both would look to win the race and gain a hefty lead in the championship. McLaren has continued with the strategy of no designated No. 1 driver, and both drivers are free to race each other on track.

Brown said, via SkySports F1:

"I think it's a matter of when, rather than if. You have two racing drivers, whether in the same team or different team, that are next to each other for 24 races, someone's going to lock a brakeSo I'm kind of looking forward to getting it over with because I don't think it's going to be anywhere near as exciting as everybody thinks.

"I think it will be a racing incident when that day comes. I think it's inevitable. They're two great characters. Neither of them is are hothead, so we're not worried about it, and to a certain extent, kind of looking forward to just getting it out of the way."

Zak Brown expressed that the team was not worried about the battle between the two drivers, but rather looking forward to it. He also praised the nature and character of the two drivers by saying neither of them is a hothead and stays calm and composed on the track.

