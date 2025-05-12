McLaren boss Zak Brown reveals how he managed to get iconic Williams F1 car

The McLaren boss, Zak Brown, is set to take one of Nigel Mansell's iconic Williams FW11B cars to the British Grand Prix weekend. This car is part of his astonishing private F1 car collection, including Ayrton Senna's McLaren-Honda MP4/6 from 1991, Lewis Hamilton’s 2012 McLaren MP4/27, and Alan Jones’ 1980 British Grand Prix-winning Williams FW07/B.

Brown will drive the car himself at Silverstone after testing it out in Spain. The McLaren boss shared that he has never driven this car before, and now, when it is fully restored, it might be strange seeing the McLaren man in a Williams.

"I think the fans are going to love this around the British Grand Prix, but might be a bit confused why the McLaren guy's in a Williams," Zak Brown said in an interview with ESPN (via Motorsport).

The car holds a special place for Zak Brown as he has developed a close friendship with Nigel Mansell. Brown got his hands on the beautiful car through a sponsorship deal for Williams.

"I got this when I did a sponsorship deal for Williams. [They said] 'What can we ever do for you?' I was like, 'You can sell me a car! Can't give me a car because that wouldn't be right. But right, you're going to sell me one.' And they were like, 'which one do you want?' and I'm like 'that one'," Brown added.

The British Grand Prix has been known for bringing historic F1 cars during the race weekend. During the 2024 British Grand Prix, Jenson Button brought the FW22 to the track.

When Brown gets behind the wheel of his historic car, F1 fans would reminisce about the racing brilliance and memories associated with the car from 1987.

Zak Brown reveals details about the battle with Alpine for Oscar Piastri in 2022

There was controversy surrounding Oscar Pisatri during the 2022 season for his F1 seat. Ultimately, he started driving for McLaren from the 2023 season, Zak Brown shared revealed the tactic he claimed Alpine used to 'bully' the Australian driver.

Piastri was the reserve driver for both Alpine and McLaren during the 2022 season. The Enstone team issued a bold press release declaring that Piastri would be promoted to Formula 1 alongside Esteban Ocon. The controversy started when Piastri denied Alpine's claims that he would be driving for them in the 2023 season.

The claim kicked off a battle between Alpine and McLaren in front of the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board, which ultimately recognized McLaren’s contract with Piastri and ordered Alpine to pay McLaren’s legal fees.

"Their press release saying Oscar would get the race seat in 2023 did not even contain a quote from him. They did not even ask him. They put the statement out as if it were a done deal. It was used to bully him into doing what they wanted,” Brown said via Mail Sport.

Piastri has found his home at McLaren since the 2023 season. He leads the drivers' championship this season, racing for McLaren, which leads the constructors'. The 24-year-old driver has four Grand Prix victories with the Papaya team this season.

