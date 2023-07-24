McLaren boss Zak Brown shares one major concern with the car where the team still needs to improve

McLaren boss Zak Brown feels that the team still needs to do some work when it comes to improving the slow-speed efficiency of the car. The team was expected to struggle in Hungary because its former DNA tended to make the car quite a handful in the slow-speed sections.

The new upgraded McLaren however does not share those traits. The car was very impressive throughout the weekend. Lando Norris almost secured pole position and is less than a tenth away from the benchmark. He still went on to secure a podium for the team with Oscar Piastri securing a P5 finish.

Zak Brown was extremely happy after the race with McLaren securing podiums in consecutive races. However, he admitted that the team still need to work on the slow-speed efficiency of the car. He told Sky Sports:

"Great to have two, really three races, on the trot where drivers are doing a great job, pit stops are sound and reliability is good. We keep pushing. The car feels better, it doesn't feel substantially different. It's just putting more downforce down. We still need to work in the slow corners."

McLaren CEO addresses how the team keeps hold of Lando Norris

The McLaren CEO was questioned how he would be keeping the services of someone like Lando Norris, who has been performing at a very high level. Zak Brown was candid enough to admit that the only way to keep Lando is to give him a good racing car.

As soon as Norris got his hands on a good car in the last three races, he has been racing close to the front of the grid and doing it admirably. The podium in Hungary was his second in a row but also reminded everyone of the talent that he possesses.

Talking about his driver, the McLaren CEO said:

"The way you keep him is give him a good racing car. He loves the environment. He loves the team and has been on this journey, obviously we were all a bit frustrated at the start of the year, so as long as we keep doing that, he will stick around."

Lando Norris' teammate on the other side scored some very good points as well as he finished the race in P5. The result was still a bit disappointing as Oscar Piastri was in P2 at one stage in the race but then suffered some damage to the car.