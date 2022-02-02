McLaren cautiously optimistic of the “mega” 2022 season following of regulation reset

McLaren CEO Zak Brown claims the team is cautiously optimistic about the upcoming 2022 season due to regulatory changes that are set to take place. The American exec claims while the new season will bring massive changes, it is impossible to predict who will come out on top at this point.

isa⁴⁴ @f1witch_ “Everywhere. His focus. His experience. He’s unbelievably fast. He is not making mistakes. He’s just growing and maturing as a driver, and he’s just getting better everywhere.”



—Zak Brown about Lando Norris 2021 season. “Everywhere. His focus. His experience. He’s unbelievably fast. He is not making mistakes. He’s just growing and maturing as a driver, and he’s just getting better everywhere.”—Zak Brown about Lando Norris 2021 season.

The team have been slowly climbing their way back to the top spot in the sport, having ditched engine supplier Renault for faster Mercedes engines at the start of the 2021 season. The unit showed potential at multiple points during the season, winning their first event in nearly ten years at Monza. Ferrari, however, managed to comfortably beat the team from Woking to third place in the constructors' standings at the end of the year.

Speaking of McLaren's 2022 campaign, Brown said:

“A big element of the unknown. Because we’ve got no real data, other than simulation, which obviously, as you know, Formula 1 teams are very good at, there’s a nervous excitement. In theory, we’re feeling pretty good; we’re happy, we’re hitting the goals and objectives that we’ve set out, but because we don’t really have a baseline or anything to compare it to historically, there’s just a big element of the unknown.”

What the 50-year-old is sure of, on the other hand, is that fans will definitely enjoy the action that is promised in 2022. He said:

“I think that’s what’s gonna make F1 mega exciting the year; someone’s gonna get it right, and someone’s gonna be getting it wrong. I think the grid will have an element of surprise to it. From where and how? I don’t think any of us know.”

McLaren confident of Daniel Ricciardo's 2022 performance despite poor 2021 season

Team principal Zak Brown is confident of Daniel Ricciardo's 2022 campaign despite his poor performances in his debut season. Brown praised the Australian for being the perfect team-mate for Lando Norris.

Ricciardo had an underwhelming debut season at McLaren, failing to finish within points on multiple occasions despite having competent machinery. The Australian finished eighth in the drivers' standings at the end of the year, losing out to teammate Lando Norris, who has been praised for his spectacular driving by drivers like Lewis Hamilton. Brown, however, is confident the 32-year-old will get faster in 2022 as he adjusts to his new team. He said:

“I think looking back, he also needed some time at Renault to get up to speed. I think when you have to go up against Norris, who is as fast as the best drivers in Formula 1, you know you have to push yourself to the limit. We saw another Ricciardo in the second half of the year. Then he had the speed and a lot more confidence in the car. We saw in Monza what he is capable of and that was a huge achievement.”

Also Read Article Continues below

McLaren will retain the Norris-Ricciardo combination for 2022 and will be hopeful both drivers can get up to speed with their new machinery as soon as possible.

Edited by Anurag C