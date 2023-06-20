McLaren driver believes lack of aggression cost him in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri feels that a lack of aggression cost him points in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP. The Australian driver began the race from the eighth position and got off to an impressive start. He pulled off an incredible overtake over Nico Hulkenberg and looked set to secure a points-position.

However, the first safety car ruined the Australian driver's momentum. His McLaren teammate Lando Norris dived down the inside at the hairpin and gained position, and then the team's two-step strategy left him out of points.

Looking back at the race, Oscar Piastri said that he was happy with the first stint. Talking about the second stint, the 22-year-old driver admitted that he probably should have been more aggressive. He said (via SpeedCafe):

“The first stint was very good, I thought. Some good moves, pace seemed strong. Then, after the Safety Car, struggled a little bit with the pace and also should have been more aggressive in a few places, and just a couple of mistakes. Just didn’t quite have the pace on the hards today, so a shame to be so close to the points and not getting any. Both good and bad things to learn from that race, which I guess at this point is still the biggest thing.”

Oscar Piastri eventually finished the race in P11, two places ahead of his teammate Lando Norris, who was handed a five-second time penalty.

"This weekend was much more encouraging than Barcelona": Oscar Piastri after Canadian GP

Comparing the team's fortunes during the Canadian and the Spanish GP, Oscar Piastri was far more optimistic about the race in Canada. He felt that McLaren were much more competitive over the weekend, but was disappointed that they didn't have anything to show for it in the end. Piastri said:

“Here was a different story for Barcelona. I think Barcelona, we clearly didn’t have the pace on Sunday; today, I think we’re probably just even with the cars around us which, unfortunately, with the strengths and weaknesses of our car, and strength and other cars, namely the Williams, it means we can’t do that much with it. Today, and this weekend generally, was much more encouraging than Barcelona, but just a shame that we didn’t get any reward at the end.”

McLaren did not score any points in Canada as both drivers were unable to convert their top-10 starting positions into points. The team will be hoping for a better performance in Austria, a track that Norris loves.

