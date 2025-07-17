McLaren F1 boss insists Lando Norris - Oscar Piastri will be treated "equally and fairly"

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be treated equally during the 2025 F1 season, as per McLaren's CEO, Zak Brown. The two drivers are embroiled in an intense fight for the Drivers' world championship.

Oscar Piastri is leading the standings with 234 points, whereas Lando Norris is not too far behind with 226 points in second place. Moreover, they even had a crash at the Canadian Grand Prix while fighting for track position at the Gilles Villeneuve racing circuit.

In line with how their tussle has panned out so far in the first 12 races, Zak Brown has asserted that Piastri and Norris would be treated 'equally and fairly' throughout 2025. Brown said, via F1:

"I think just keep doing what we’re doing – treat them equally, fairly, transparently, [have] good communication, and if we can continue to build the gap then we want it to be up to them to decide who wins the championship, if it comes down to being the two of them.

"We’ll treat them equally and fairly, and may the best man win. They’re both very clean drivers so that’s what’s cool, you don’t feel like one’s going to run one off the track."

Other than the points that the McLaren duo has scored so far, Oscar Piastri is in the lead in the wins category as well. He has secured five Grand Prix wins in comparison to Lando Norris' four. During Round 12, the British Grand Prix, the latter was able to get the better of Piastri as McLaren secured a 1-2 finish.

"Hard to say what it means": Lando Norris on British GP win

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

While Zak Brown has asserted that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would be treated equally during the 2025 F1 season, Norris was filled with emotions following his maiden British Grand Prix win.

The wet race was extremely challenging for all the drivers, but despite everything, the young Brit was able to secure a memorable win. In line with this, he added the following, via Motorsport:

"It's hard to say what it means. I think the emotion that everyone showed was more what it meant rather than saying some words. Like my mum and dad were there, my brother, my sisters, my dad's parents.

"I'm sure my mum's parents would have been very proud. They would have loved to have been there as well. So, I'm sure they're looking down and enjoying the moment."

Lando Norris has been competing in Formula 1 with McLaren for several years. In the ongoing 2025 season, his team has had a clear edge over the rivals in terms of car performance, and this is one of the main reasons why Norris and Oscar Piastri are fighting for the Drivers' Championship.

There are only 12 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar, and considering this, the McLaren duo is expected to go all-out in the pursuit of their maiden title. Next up on the race calendar is the Belgian Grand Prix race weekend.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More