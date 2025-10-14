  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • McLaren F1 icon gives rare take on Charles Leclerc's Ferrari exit rumors

McLaren F1 icon gives rare take on Charles Leclerc's Ferrari exit rumors

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:15 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc at F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has been linked to a potential move away from the Maranello-based team, with Aston Martin, Mercedes, and even McLaren popping up as potential destinations. Amid this, McLaren icon Mika Hakkinen recently came out with a rare take, suggesting the Monegasque will continue with the Scuderia.

Ad

Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019 as the young driver seen as the next F1 champion for the Scuderia. However, in the last seven years, the Italian team has failed to deliver a title-worthy car to the Monegasque. The same has led to frustrations for the 27-year-old, whose camp has reportedly been in talks with other top teams.

Reports of the Monegasque being in talks with Aston Martin and Mercedes started circling the paddock a couple of weeks ago. The latest suggests that a direct swap with Oscar Piastri at McLaren is also a possibility, which is on the board for the Ferrari star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Amid all this, former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen, who won the 1998 and 1999 titles with McLaren, recently came out and sat down with Fancode for an interview. The Finnish driver detailed how he waited for multiple years at McLaren before the team delivered a title-worthy car, and expected Charles Leclerc to follow the same, and stay with Ferrari.

Ad
“His management is thinking very hard about what is happening and what’s going to happen in the future. From my personal experience, I never gave up. I was very loyal to McLaren, with the management being able to convince me that ‘Mika, just wait, when we get all the aspects correct in the team, you will win. Let’s work hard. It doesn’t matter if it takes 1-2-3 years. Let’s just go for it.’ It worked on my personal commitment. It’s going to work with Leclerc and Ferrari,” said Mika Hakkinen
Ad

Charles Leclerc details Ferrari's “struggles” after the 2025 Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc started the Singapore GP in P7 and overtook his teammate Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli off the line. However, the Monegasque dropped away in the second half of the race and finished P6 after his teammate’s brake failure. Leclerc himself had to lift and coast to prevent a failure like Hamilton.

Ad

The Monegasque driver came out after the 2025 Singapore GP, as detailed the struggles with the SF25 as he said,

“It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy. I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward,” (via F1’s official website)
Ad
“I think this is the reality of our situation at the moment. I don't quite know how to turn that situation around because we don't have new parts or anything coming to the car,” he added

Ferrari were 2nd in the championship going into the summer break, but have now been overtaken by Ferrari, with Red Bull just a few points behind them.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications