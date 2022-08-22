"McLaren got him a meal instead of paying him the 20m"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo enjoying 'star lunch' on McLaren car

Daniel Ricciardo has always been the darling of F1 fans on social media with his quirky posts and witty one-liners. This time around, the Australian shared a post of him having food sitting on his McLaren.

The post sent F1 fans into a frenzy as they could not help but point out the current situation Ricciardo finds himself in with the team.

"bro mclaren got him a meal instead of paying him the 20m"

"why u tweeting so much? Is this the 'I'm free from Mclaren' celebration?"

Chloe x @formuladr3 @danielricciardo why u tweeting so much? Is this the 'I'm free from Mclaren' celebration? @danielricciardo why u tweeting so much? Is this the 'I'm free from Mclaren' celebration?

"Red, white and blue are the main colours in this picture"

Richard @R23ltd @danielricciardo Red, white and blue are the main colours in this picture 🤔 @danielricciardo Red, white and blue are the main colours in this picture 🤔

"3 tweets in a month sir u sure you're employed?"

"You seem really happy and cheerful, but how do you feel about the fact these might be your last months in F1?"

Bruno Carrera Lavorativa @brriva @danielricciardo You seem really happy and cheerful, but how do you feel about the fact these might be your last months in F1? @danielricciardo You seem really happy and cheerful, but how do you feel about the fact these might be your last months in F1?

"Michelin? Blue? A sense a distinctly French flavour to the tweets! Fingers crossed you are soon back where you are loved mate 😁🤞👍"

Marzgrab @Marzgrab 🤞 @danielricciardo Michelin? Blue? A sense a distinctly French flavour to the tweets! Fingers crossed you are soon back where you are loved mate @danielricciardo Michelin? Blue? A sense a distinctly French flavour to the tweets! Fingers crossed you are soon back where you are loved mate 😁🤞👍

"Why you doing so many side quests? You should be job hunting ORR 👀👀👀👀"

"Why are you tweeting this much? Are you being held hostage? All I know is monthly tweet not whatever this is"

"sir we cannot deal with your level of activity, three tweets in less than 24 hours?!"

"damn you are so active… that’s very suspicious what’s going on buddy"

sonia ✨ @formulavroom @danielricciardo damn you are so active… that’s very suspicious what’s going on buddy 🤨 @danielricciardo damn you are so active… that’s very suspicious what’s going on buddy 🤨

"that looks like fun but imo u should share the lunch because sharing is caring 🫶🏽"

dee⚠️ @bruvcedes @danielricciardo that looks like fun but imo u should share the lunch because sharing is caring 🫶🏽 @danielricciardo that looks like fun but imo u should share the lunch because sharing is caring 🫶🏽

Daniel Ricciardo won't get another chance in F1 - Former driver

According to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo might not get another chance in the sport. With McLaren aiming for a Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri lineup, there is no spot available for the Australian in the team.

In that case, Alpine could be a probable destination, but according to Schumacher, there are better options than the Australian. He pointed out names like Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg as possible candidates, saying:

"The names are there, with every cockpit. Mick (Schumacher) hasn’t signed a contract yet either. So he would be a candidate. A candidate with speed, as you can see. Nico Hülkenberg is also still in the starting blocks. And then there's the question of Daniel Ricciardo. Personally, I can't imagine that he'll get another chance in Formula 1. But I wouldn't know who Alpine should take at the moment."

The future of Ricciardo is going to be a hot topic in the second half of the season.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav