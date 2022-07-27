Create
"27 Race wins between us after today" - McLaren's Lando Norris reacts to Max Verstappen's 2022 F1 French GP victory on Instagram

Norris congratulated Verstappen on his 27th F1 race win
Charanjot Singh
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Modified Jul 27, 2022 06:05 PM IST

Lando Norris took to social media to congratulate Max Verstappen on his win at the 2022 F1 French GP by posting a rather cheeky message saying "27 race wins between us after today." The two drivers are great friends off the track and both had great weekends at Circuit Paul Ricard.

While Lando Norris is yet to score a win, Max Verstappen has already picked up 27 wins in his F1 career and the two share admiration for each other.

Lando Norris had a strong race at Paul Ricard and was able to finish P7, albeit behind Fernando Alonso. Speaking to the media after the race, Norris said:

“Tough day but I think it was what we expected. It was a long race and we struggled a little bit with the degradation of the tyre but also just with the pure pace. We werent as quick as we needed to be, so yeah, just tough but I wont say disappointed. Its sort of what we were expecting, so not a surprise.’’

He continued:

“The upgrades did bring performance and we will work over the next event to make sure theyre fully optimised. Well keep pushing, keep trying to improve, and well go again next weekend. Thanks again to all the team here and at the factory for their efforts.’’

Max Verstappen happy to extend the lead in the championship at Circuit Paul Ricard

Max Verstappen was able to cruise unchallenged to a win after Charles Leclerc's DNF. The Red Bull driver looked destined to battle it out with the Ferrari driver for the race win, but it all came to a head when Leclerc crashed out while leading the race. From that point onwards, it was all about pace management from Max Verstappen as he picked up his seventh win of the season.

The reigning world champion said the following about his race in France:

“We had really good pace from the start, although following around here, the tyres overheated a lot so I couldnt really go for a move but I stayed calm and stayed close. It was really unlucky for Charles [Leclerc] and Im glad hes okay, it could have been a really fun race because both cars were so quick!’’

He further said:

“From there I just concentrated on my own race and looked after the tyres. The pit lane is so long here so that prevented us from having another pit stop. Today was a great day but there are plenty more races ahead of us and I just always aim for the most points possible, the fight is nowhere near over.’’
Good stuff!!! 💪I’m definitely very happy to win this one and to pick up more good points 👊The car was very good today and we managed the race really well. Together this makes it a great day for us @redbullracing let’s keep this going 👊#KeepPushing #FrenchGP https://t.co/emMNM6d8xo

Max Verstappen now leads the 2022 F1 championship by 63 points from Charles Leclerc with only 10 races left to go. The Red Bull driver is now in the driver's seat when it comes to fighting for the title.

