McLaren launches new chrome livery for the 2023 F1 British GP

McLaren will run the iconic chrome livery for the 2023 British GP this weekend in honor of their 60 years in the sport.

The iconic British team has been running special liveries this season. They previously ran a special triple crown livery during the Monaco and Spanish GP weekends to celebrate 50 years of them winning the Triple Crown.

Ahead of the British GP, they unveiled a modified chrome livery keeping the original papaya colors on the car.

CEO Zak Brown revealed the reason behind keeping the papaya with the crime livery and said:

“It’s no secret that racing fans love McLaren’s classic chrome livery. Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team’s history at the British Grand Prix, and we’re excited to be able to give our fans what they want. I’m sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can’t wait to see it out on track at our home race.”

Google VO Global Marketing Nick Drake further added:

“It’s been a privilege for the Google Chrome team to work with McLaren on bringing back elements of an iconic livery to inspire this takeover. We were delighted with the fans’ reaction to the branded wheel covers that introduced our partnership, and now Google Chrome is putting chrome back on the McLaren for its home race. We’re looking forward to Silverstone and hope all McLaren fans enjoy what promises to be a really exciting weekend of racing.”

McLaren team boss analyzes their Austrian GP weekend

Andrea Stella recently stated that he was happy with the Austrian GP result as land owners finished P5 on the track, which later became P4 after all the track limit penalties are applied.

Speaking on their official website, Stella said:

“It’s been a positive result here in Spielberg. Not just the valuable points from Lando’s P5 but also seeing the MCL60 fighting at the front. That’s good for the team and good for our fans. We know this track is a bit of a ‘Lando-Special’, and he was excellent again today, but certainly some of this result is down to the upgraded aerodynamic package fitted to his car."

"It’s been a colossal amount of work at the factory to get this upgrade here, and a good effort at the track to get the performance out of it," he added. "I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the people who made that happen, and I hope they’re enjoying the result because they certainly deserve it."

It will be interesting to see where the team finishes in Silverstone as they celebrate a landmark moment in their history.

