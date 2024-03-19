McLaren is reasonably satisfied with their start to 2024, although they are aware that upgrades must be introduced to the MCL38. Much like last season, Andrea Stella has emphasised the importance of a rigorous development plan.

At this stage last year, the Woking-based team was scrapping at the lower end of the top 10. In the context of Aston Martin's winter resurgence, McLaren was facing plenty of scrutiny for their missed targets over the winter. However, the team remained confident that the upcoming changes would improve the situation.

Twelve months later, having executed an outstanding mid-season upgrade plan, Andrea Stella's personnel are looking to repeat a similar trajectory - this time from a far stronger base.

"We take the positives from the first two races with the knowledge it will be a battle of development throughout the season," Stella said in McLaren's Saudi GP review.

McLaren F1 enter critical phase

Oscar Piastri managed a strong 4th place in Saudi Arabia, finishing ahead of both Aston Martin and Mercedes cars. Still, the gap with Red Bull and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari is proof that progress is necessary.

Like most teams, McLaren will bring their first major upgrades of 2024 around Imola. This is largely due to logistics, given that every team in Formula 1 is based in Europe.

The next few rounds will see a combination of circuit-specific characteristics and set-up optimisation. This should result in the British outfit fluctuating between 3rd and 5th fastest. Rivals like Aston Martin and Mercedes likely have more performance to unlock from their packages.

At this stage, their cars represent bigger evolutions from their 2023 cars than the MCL38. Still, the Woking team's familiarity with their existing challenger gives them the confidence to build upon this platform:

"We are pleased to be so close to a podium finish and know where we have to keep working and improving the car," Stella added in the same review.

Limitations must be mitigated

A potential complication for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the upcoming rounds will be qualifying. McLaren has been unable to improve their DRS effectiveness over winter, which will complicate their Saturday efforts.

Circuits like Australia's Albert Park will be especially punishing - featuring several DRS detection zones throughout the lap. Still, the team is in a strong enough position to cement themselves at the front of Formula 1.

As outlined by team principal Andrea Stella, an intense and above all effective development program will be necessary to achieve this.