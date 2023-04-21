McLaren "pretty unlucky on the whole" early in the season according to Lando Norris

Lando Norris feels McLaren has been pretty unlucky in the first few races of the 2023 F1 season. The team started the season with a car that is admittedly underdeveloped. Not much was expected from the team until the first batch of upgrades made their way to the car. Having said that, both McLaren drivers have been really unlucky.

While both drivers struggled with reliability issues in the first race, the second race saw Oscar Piastri's broken front wing damage Lando Norris' race as well.

The race in Australia was the first clean race for the two drivers and they ended up scoring points. Speaking about the situation McLaren finds itself in, Norris told the media, as quoted by racingnews365:

“There has been plenty of ups and downs. We have been pretty unlucky on the whole, but our strongest weekend has been Australia by far. Not necessarily on Saturday, but certainly on Sunday.

"We've learned that there are some good parts and some strengths to this car that we want to keep, but there are clearly some weaker areas that we are working on and focused on improving. On the whole, the team are doing a very good job, we just need to keep up the level of effort we are putting in.”

He added:

“There will be some races where we are performing well and some where we aren’t as strong, so we’ll just take it one race at a time. We just want to maximise every weekend, so we’re not looking at the bigger picture just yet, but I don’t think we need to do too much differently. I believe we are doing a good job, working very well as a team, and working very hard."

Lando Norris emphasizes the importance of McLaren maximizing everything

Lando Norris talked about how important it was for McLaren to maximize everything when it was struggling for pace. He said:

“When we are struggling a bit more with pace, that is when we have to step up and do an even better job. It is about how everyone works together to get everything out of the car that is possible.

"Everyone is doing a really good job, though, and they are all working as hard as they can. We're all really motivated because we know we have some good things in the pipeline for further down the line. Everyone is excited and working hard, and we will keep that up.”

Despite all the struggles that the team continues to face, McLaren still finds itself P5 in the constructors' championship.

Poll : 0 votes