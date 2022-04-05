Audi reportedly looking to secure McLaren stake with revised €650 million offer

McLaren F1 has reportedly been approached by Audi, who are seeking an initial stake in the British team.
According to German publication Automobilwoche, Audi has made an offer worth €650 million (approximately $718 million) in their attempt to acquire a piece of the Woking-based team's operations. The report suggests this offer is significantly higher than their initial one of €450 million (approximately $491.5 million).
Audi and sister company Porsche have both been heavily linked to F1 in recent months. The German automaker sent a letter to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and former FIA president Jean Todt in November 2021 all but committing to joining the sport. Talks further intensified in the build-up to the 2022 season.
As per the aforementioned report, Audi and McLaren bosses could put pen to paper on a letter of intent in the days to come. It also suggested that Volkswagen Group's supervisory board is expected to discuss the probable deal later this month.
"It's over a second if we want to fight for wins" - Daniel Ricciardo preparing for uphill battle with McLaren in 2022
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted McLaren's on-track issues will not be resolved miraculously overnight and is ready for a long road back to competitiveness.
Speaking to motorsport.com ahead of the 2022 F1 Australian GP, the 32-year-old said:
“Yeah, I think so – and I think you have to mentally. Look, if in two races’ time, we’re fighting for top five, then okay, we’ll take it and that’s a bonus. But I think mentally to remain, let’s say, calm and chill and level-headed and sensible, you need to realize that we’re not looking for three or four-tenths. It’s over a second if we want to fight for the wins. So, I doubt it’s going to come overnight. We have to just be patient. And I think for the wellness of the team, it’s important to do that. It’s too early to cause a ruckus.”
The Australian GP will be Ricciardo's first race on home soil since the 2019 edition, where his time as a Renault driver got off to the worst start possible with a DNF.
The 32-year-old will be hoping for a better showing at the renovated Albert Park Circuit with a car that could be better suited for the track, according to teammate Lando Norris.