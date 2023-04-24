McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri will soon be on the "same pace" as Lando Norris, says CEO Zak Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is confident that rookie Oscar Piastri will soon be on a "similar pace" to star driver Lando Norris.

Piastri has impressed everyone with his performances in the first three races despite not having the best equipment on the grid. He out-qualified and outpaced his teammate throughout the entire weekend in Jeddah. In his home race in Melbourne last time around, the Australian scored his first points in F1.

Speaking to F1.com, Brown said:

“What we want to have… is two drivers that are pushing each other. And I think the early indications are that Oscar will be on the same pace as Lando, and the two of them will push each other hard. And that's what you want out of your two drivers, to know that it's kind of down to you, as a team, to provide them with a car to get to the front.

Brown added:

"So, I'm confident when you look down the list of things you need to have a winning team, having two Grand Prix drivers is critically important and I think we've got that.”

"He has zero exit clauses" - McLaren CEO on Lando Norris's contract situation

Lando Norris extended his contract with McLaren last year post Monaco until 2025. However, there were reports that the Briton might move away from the team given McLaren's dire start to the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Zak Brown said of Norris's contract:

"He has zero exit clauses. Ultimately, when his contract is next up, if we are not performing and he doesn't feel he can win races and can compete for the championship, then I think anybody, driver or team member for that matter [would be considering leaving], we are all here to win. He has got a contract with us and, most importantly, he is very happy here and he sees the progress that we are making, and he is a team player.

"So, even contracts aside, it is about that he is in a happy environment, he is along for the journey, and we have got some time to prove to him that we are going to give him a car capable of winning. Right now it is pretty easy but if we are sitting here in two years' time and his contract is nearing the end, then it is a different situation if we are not performing and I would understand him going 'I need to get into a winning race car'.

It would be fascinating to see if McLaren could provide Lando Norris with a more competitive car before his contract is up.

