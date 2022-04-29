"It felt a little over-the-top" - McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo feels team principals' parade at 2022 F1 Miami GP 'was a little too much'

Daniel Ricciardo has agreed with F1's decision to cancel the team principals’ parade at the inaugural Miami GP scheduled for early next month. The Australian believed the parade was “a little too much” and felt that it would have been weird. Speaking to Insider, he said:

“I don’t want to be mean to the team principals. It was a little strange that they would be doing a parade. It felt a little over-the-top. I don’t want to rob them of their moment, but maybe that was a little too much.”

Following the immense success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, especially in the United States, many team bosses have become extremely popular among fans.

Subsequently, F1 decided to include a parade of team principals, similar to that of the drivers’ parade ahead of the Grand Prix. Following a negative reception to the idea, however, the parade has now been axed.

liya²² 🦭☀️ @snowtsunoda F1 no longer has that team principal parade ? shame. i'd love to see the team principals be paraded and flounder around as they stand awkwardly with each other and wave at the fans with an equally awkward grin. we all know horner is probably going to soak up all the attention F1 no longer has that team principal parade ? shame. i'd love to see the team principals be paraded and flounder around as they stand awkwardly with each other and wave at the fans with an equally awkward grin. we all know horner is probably going to soak up all the attention

Reacting to the news, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that he was happy with the decision. Wolff felt team bosses had no place to be in the parade, and only drivers should participate in such events. Speaking to Express UK, he said:

“I’d rather avoid [the parade]. I don’t think that team principals or team owners should be waving at the fans. I love the fans but it should be the drivers who are in the forefront. They are the athlete, the gladiators in the machines, and not any of us.”

Drive to Survive sprinkles “more drama on top”: Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo believes Netflix’s Drive to Survive makes the sport even more dramatic than it already is, saying that it “sprinkles a little more drama on top”. Speaking on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Ricciardo agreed with his former teammate Max Verstappen’s critical assessment of the show and said:

“There is certainly a lot of drama in the sport and there are real rivalries. What I think with regard to the Netflix series is that they sprinkle a little on top, but it is full of drama in itself.”

McLaren @McLarenF1



Watch Lando and Daniel react to the latest season of Drive to Survive.🍿 It's all fun and games until...Watch Lando and Daniel react to the latest season of Drive to Survive.🍿 It's all fun and games until... 😳Watch Lando and Daniel react to the latest season of Drive to Survive.🍿👇

Verstappen had earlier criticized Drive to Survive's depiction of Ricciardo and Lando Norris’s relationship within McLaren in the fourth season of the series. The Red Bull driver had felt that the show made “good guy” Norris look like a jerk against Ricciardo.

