McLaren's Lando Norris posts about breakup with girlfriend, deletes post immediately

McLaren's Lando Norris announced his break-up with girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira before deleting the Instagram story. The Briton made his relationship with the Portuguese model public at the end of 2021 through an Instagram post, garnering a lot of likes and comments.

AnythingF1 @AnythingF1_ Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira have broken up according to Lando’s instagram Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira have broken up according to Lando’s instagram💔 https://t.co/zI0kRWWDpp

Norris and Oliveira celebrated their first anniversary together in August, leading many to believe that their relationship would be one that withstood the test of time. However, the couple has since split, with the driver asking fans to respect both of their privacies at this strange time.

Lando Norris wrote on a now-deleted Instagram story:

"After time and consideration Luisinha and myself have mutually decided to end our romantic relationship but remain good friends. I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as such an amazing and strong women with nothing but kindness. Pls respect our decision and respect our but more importantly and especially her privacy moving forward."

Norris has since deleted his Instagram story, leading to widespread confusion about his relationship status. Norris' status with Oliveira is currently unknown.

Lando Norris wrote a heartfelt message to Daniel Ricciardo

Lando Norris shared a heartfelt note for Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the 2022 F1 Belgian GP after it was made official that the Australian would leave McLaren at the end of the season. McLaren announced that the team will not continue its association with Ricciardo beyond the ongoing season.

Lando Norris @LandoNorris What a ride @danielricciardo . From that moment in Monza, to the laughs we've had out of the car, it's been a joy working with you these last two years. Whatever’s next I wish you all the best, let's have a mega next few months What a ride @danielricciardo. From that moment in Monza, to the laughs we've had out of the car, it's been a joy working with you these last two years. Whatever’s next I wish you all the best, let's have a mega next few months https://t.co/V0F5oQylpb

The duo shared a special 1-2 at Monza in 2021, with Ricciardo being the team's only winner in the turbo-hybrid era. Norris wrote in a social media post:

"What a ride @danielricciardo. From that moment in Monza, to the laughs we've had out of the car, it's been a joy working with you these last two years. Whatever’s next I wish you all the best, let's have a mega next few months."

Ricciardo is yet to reveal his plans for the future, sparking rumors of his untimely retirement from the sport. Speaking about his plans, Ricciardo said in a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Belgian GP:

"I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season."

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo's story at McLaren is set to come to an end later this year. However, with the pressure of performing off his back, fans are hoping for some eyebrow-raising performances from Ricciardo in the coming weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy